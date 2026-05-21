If you’re going to speculate with risky stock picks, consider using a non-registered account instead of a TFSA.

TFSA Investors: Here’s the Only Time Using a Taxable Account Is a Better Choice

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For most investors, TFSAs are better suited for passive income ETFs like VDY or long-term growth ETFs like VFV.

Taxable accounts allow investors to use capital losses to offset gains, making them more forgiving for high-risk speculation.

TFSAs are extremely powerful long-term investing accounts, but speculative investments can permanently destroy contribution room if they fail.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is arguably the best investing account available to Canadians. Capital gains are tax free. Dividends are tax free. Withdrawals are tax free. Unlike RRSP withdrawals, TFSA withdrawals also do not increase taxable income or trigger Old Age Security clawbacks during retirement.

For long-term investing, it is an incredibly powerful tool. Honestly, my only real gripe with the TFSA is the name itself. Calling it a “savings” account probably encourages too many Canadians to leave cash sitting there earning almost nothing instead of actually investing it.

That said, there is one situation where I personally would think twice before using a TFSA: highly speculative investments. Think penny stocks, unprofitable growth companies, biotech moonshots, or aggressive small-cap speculation. Yes, the upside can look attractive because any massive gains would theoretically become tax free.

But there is another side to that trade. If the investment collapses, your TFSA contribution room is effectively destroyed permanently. That is one reason why I think speculative investing often makes more sense inside a non-registered taxable account instead.

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Why a taxable account can actually make sense

The biggest advantage of a taxable account is something many investors overlook: capital losses still have value.

If a speculative stock crashes in a non-registered account, you can use those capital losses to offset taxable capital gains elsewhere in your portfolio. If you do not have gains immediately available, losses can also be carried forward into future years.

Inside a TFSA, none of that exists. A failed speculative investment simply reduces the value of your account, and the lost contribution room generally does not come back unless the investment somehow recovers before you sell.

For example, if you contribute $20,000 to your TFSA and a speculative stock falls to $2,000 before you exit, that lost $18,000 of room is effectively gone forever.

That makes the TFSA less ideal for extremely high-risk speculation, in my opinion.

What the TFSA is actually best used for

Personally, I think the TFSA works best for either passive income generation or long-term compounding. That, to me, is where the TFSA really shines.

For passive income, a low-cost dividend ETF like the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) can make a lot of sense. The ETF provides diversified exposure to Canadian dividend-paying companies.

For long-term growth and compounding, I would lean more toward something like the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV). The ETF gives investors exposure to many of the world’s largest and most profitable companies.

The TFSA is a long-term wealth-building engine where dividends, compounding, and capital gains can quietly snowball without taxes slowing them down. Don’t destroy it by gambling on moonshots!