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The Average TFSA Balance for Canadians at 55

Discover how the TFSA can maximize your retirement savings and learn the contribution trends for Canadians aged 55 to 59.

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Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
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Key Points
  • Maximizing TFSA for Accelerated Retirement Savings: As Canadians approach retirement, increasing TFSA contributions and investing in high-yield dividend stocks like SmartCentres REIT can significantly boost passive income and enhance retirement savings.
  • Aggressive Investment Strategy with TFSA Benefits: By reinvesting dividends in high-growth stocks such as Broadcom within a TFSA, investors can leverage tax-free growth to rapidly build a robust retirement portfolio.
9 stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

The average retirement age in Canada is 65 years. That is when your Old Age Security (OAS) and Canada Pension Plan (CPP) begin. You also realize that these payments are not enough. Thus, most Canadians start boosting their savings at age 55 as their retirement date nears. Statistics Canada data for the 2024 tax year show that Canadians in the 55–59 age group contributed an average of $13,157 to their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). This is more than the $11,942 contributed by those in the 50–54 age group.

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Average TFSA balance for Canadians at 55

The average TFSA balance for Canadians in the 55–59 age group was $43,519, which is 46% of their cumulative contribution room of $95,000 in 2024. You can see a remarkable change in the average balance from those in the 50–54 age group.

TFSA Statistics (2024 tax Year)50–5455–59
Average Contribution$11,942$13,157
Avg Fair Market Value (FMV)$35,235$43,519
Cumulative Contribution (CC)$95,000$95,000
FMV/ CC37%46%

Can accelerating TFSA investments make up for lost time?

The golden rule of investing is to start early and stay invested. The longer you give your money time to grow, the better the returns will be. Since you no longer have the luxury of time, it’s time to make some aggressive investments. With only 10 years left to retire, you can put your retirement savings on steroids. Consider investing in high-yield dividend stocks and high-growth stocks that can help catch up on some lost time.

High-yield dividend stock to boost passive income

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a good dividend stock to buy through a TFSA. It has a high annual dividend yield of 6.6% that it distributes in 12 equal installments. SmartCentres is a smart choice as its main tenant is Walmart. The REIT signed up the grocer way back in 1999. At that time, SmartCentres was First Pro, and it signed a massive master lease agreement to develop and anchor shopping centres across Canada exclusively around Walmart stores.

After 27 years, Walmart accounts for 23% of SmartCenters’ revenue. The REIT has also scaled its agreement. Now it is not only building anchor shopping centres but city centres around Walmart stores. City centres are located at the intersection and have commercial and residential properties. Since its major tenant is a grocer, SmartCentres has also made storage facilities and leased them. Its business model is to use every inch of space.

Its 21-plus years of distribution payment history show that the REIT can withstand big blows from events such as the 2008 Financial Crisis to the 2020 pandemic. You are sure to receive the monthly payouts from SmartCentres. These monthly payments can be reinvested in high-growth stocks to build a sizeable retirement portfolio.

High-growth stocks to boost a retirement portfolio

The dividends from SmartCenters can be invested in other dividend stocks like Power Corporation of Canada or growth stocks like Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). The TFSA allows you to invest in US stocks and grow your investment tax-free. However, US dividends will face withholding tax, which makes US growth stocks attractive in a TFSA.

Broadcom is a one-stop shop for all communication chip needs. The company has been making acquisitions to build capabilities. Today, Broadcom offers a complete range of communication chips and an artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure environment.

Why is a TFSA ideal for aggressive investing?

The TFSA is a perfect instrument for such an aggressive investing strategy, as it allows your investments to grow tax-free. You pay no capital gains tax, Canadian dividend tax, or tax on withdrawals. Unlike a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) that has an expiry at age 71, a TFSA has no expiry. You can continue investing and withdrawing from a TFSA till your last breath.

Moreover, RRSP contribution room is based on income, whereas TFSA contribution room is based on age. John and Patrick, both aged 55, one earning $70,000 and the other earning $200,000, will have the same cumulative TFSA contribution room. Who makes the most of the TFSA depends on how much they contribute and where they invest.

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Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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