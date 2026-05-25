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2 Canadian Stocks to Own as Inflation Stages a Comeback

These two commodity-related stocks could be big winners from this inflationary surge we’ve seen of late. Here’s why they may be worth buying, even after a big run higher.

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Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
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Key Points
  • Investors should consider the Canadian market for its resource-rich nature, educated workforce, and promising new technologies, especially amid current macroeconomic challenges.
  • Resource companies like Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge offer strong investment opportunities, providing mechanisms to combat surging inflation through their operational leverage and stable earnings models.
9 stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources

Given the global nature of the stock market, investors have plenty of options to choose from when considering which stocks should fit within their portfolios.

It’s my view that investors looking for top-tier opportunities in the global marketplace ought to consider at least owning some exposure to the Canadian market. For one, this is a very resource-rich market, with a highly-educated workforce and some incredible (and novel) new technologies worth exploring.

In this current macroeconomic environment, which is being shaped by increasingly frequent commodity price shocks, here are a couple resource companies I think investors may want to own right now as a way to battle surging inflation.

A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Natural Resources

One of the companies I think can currently act as a real inflation hedge is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ).

Shares of the energy producer have been on a strong trend higher, surging more than 200% over the past five years. Much of this growth can be directly attributable to the commodity price cycle, which has certainly benefited companies like Canadian Natural.

That said, I think there are other positive drivers which could be even more important for investors to consider. First, this is a company with plenty of operating leverage, driven by its long-life low-decline asset base. With one of the best margins in the industry, and decades of runway to continue producing energy at even higher margins. Accordingly, those banking on Canadian Natural’s longstanding dividend growth streak continuing have plenty to like.

With a strong balance sheet that’s greatly improved in recent years thanks to debt pay down and plenty to like about the trajectory Canadian Natural is on, this is a stock I think is worth owning as a way to battle inflationary pressures right now.

Enbridge

While many advanced economies are clearly undertaking a shift toward renewable energy (and that’s a battle I think is worth fighting), the reality is that we’re going to need fossil fuels for some time. In this section of the market, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the best options for investors to consider right now in my books.

Why is that? Well, Enbridge has the largest network of pipelines in North America of any company. Given the company’s less-sensitive business model (at least relative to commodity prices), there’s a level of stability this particular company provides relative to Canadian Natural and other large energy producers.

With nearly all of the company’s earnings driven by long-term cost-of-service contracts or fixed-fee contracts, this is an energy adjacent name that provides a level of cash flow and earnings stability that’s hard to find.

So, for those who expect to see Enbridge’s record 2025 results improve in the coming years, this is a stock that’s still worth buying, even as its share price approaches the $80 level.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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