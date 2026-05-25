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Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for May

These Canadian energy stocks are among the top dividend payers on the TSX and are likely to sustain future payouts.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • Canadian energy stocks are known for distributing strong dividends. Moreover, elevated oil prices and supply pressures are likely to support future payouts.
  • Canadian Natural Resources stands out for its 26 straight years of dividend increases, supported by resilient cash flow, low-decline assets, and a stronger balance sheet.
  • Whitecap Resources offers an attractive monthly dividend and is benefiting from its Veren acquisition, which has significantly increased production and cash generation.
9 stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian energy stocks are among the top dividend payers on the TSX. Moreover, they also offer compelling yields. Their large and well-established business models, strong cash flows, and focus on returning significant capital to shareholders make them a compelling investment for dividend investors.

Moreover, with crude oil prices remaining elevated and geopolitical tensions tightening global supply, Canada’s largest energy companies are generating enormous free cash flow. That means bigger dividends, aggressive share buybacks, and the potential for further upside in stock prices.

Against this backdrop, here are the top Canadian energy stocks for May for dividend investors.

canadian energy oil

Image source: Getty Images

Top energy stock #1: Canadian Natural Resources

Energy stocks are back in focus, and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of the best dividend plays. The oil and gas company is known for consistently paying and increasing its dividends for decades, even during periods of commodity market volatility.

CNQ recently announced another dividend increase, lifting its annualized payout to $2.50 per share. This marks the 26th consecutive year that Canadian Natural has raised its dividend. Further, Canadian Natural has grown its dividend by an average annual rate of nearly 20%. Its ability to steadily generate cash flow through changing oil and gas price cycles has allowed management to return significant cash to its shareholders.

Supporting its payouts is the company’s diversified portfolio of long-life, low-decline assets. These assets provide reliable production levels while reducing the need for significant reinvestment simply to maintain output. In addition, much of Canadian Natural’s proved reserves are long-life, low-decline assets, giving the company stronger production visibility and operational flexibility over the long term.

The company’s extensive undeveloped land holdings also support future expansion opportunities, positioning it well for continued production growth and additional dividend increases in the years ahead.

At the same time, stronger commodity prices over the past few months have boosted profitability. Combined with disciplined and efficient operations, Canadian Natural is generating robust netbacks and accelerating its balance sheet improvement efforts. It has reduced its net debt to below $16 billion, strengthening its financial position even further.

With a healthier balance sheet, Canadian Natural has also increased the pace of its share repurchases and remains well-positioned to sustain its dividend payouts.

Top energy stock #2: Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a compelling energy stock to buy now. It has been consistently paying a monthly dividend for years. Since 2013, Whitecap has returned approximately $3.2 billion to shareholders through dividends, reflecting its ability to generate cash flow across multiple commodity cycles, driven by higher production, improved efficiency, lower operational costs, and disciplined capital allocation.

Moreover, it currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, yielding about 4.4% based on its recent closing price of $15.63.

Notably, its transformative acquisition of Veren has significantly expanded the company’s scale, production capacity, and market reach. The deal also creates meaningful opportunities for operational efficiencies and stronger pricing power.

In the first quarter of 2026, Whitecap’s funds flow surged to more than $1 billion, more than doubling from the prior year as the Veren acquisition boosted production and cash generation. Further, management continues to prioritize balance sheet strength and sustainable shareholder returns. In addition, it maintains a conservative dividend payout ratio of 20% to 25%, giving it financial flexibility during weaker commodity environments.

Looking ahead, Veren’s high-quality assets, higher production, benefits from its acquisitions, and the growing need for energy security will likely drive its financial performance and dividend payments.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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