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A Canadian Energy Stock Ready to Bring in the Heat in 2026

Cenovus Energy is a strong buy in 2026 for its massive free cash flow and refining power.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
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Key Points
  • The TSX energy sector is surging amid the Middle East war (Canadian oil & gas +46% YTD), and Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) is a standout, up ~84% YTD and trading at a 52‑week high of $42.41.
  • Q1 2026 results were powerful: Upstream production +19% to 972,100 boe/d, net earnings +83% to $1.57B, operating cash +53% to $3.4B and free funds flow +124.5% to $2.2B, enabling a 10% quarterly dividend increase.
  • With refining strength, a Christina Lake North expansion to add ~40,000 bbls/d by 2028, asset sales to shore up the balance sheet, and analyst "strong buy" ratings, Cenovus is positioned for further upside.
10 stocks we like better than Cenovus Energy

The TSX’s energy sector is red-hot due to the Middle East war, which sparked a global energy crisis. According to Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), the world is facing a major economic and energy challenge. Meanwhile, energy companies’ revenues are mounting alongside rising oil prices.

Canadian oil and gas stocks have collectively delivered an immense gain of 46% thus far in 2026. Many individual stocks are sizzling with far superior returns than the sector. A large-cap stock ready to bring the heat this year is Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE). As of this writing, the year-to-date gain is nearly 84% and still climbing.  

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices

Revenue contributors

Cenovus Energy, a $72.4 billion integrated energy company, is a major player in Canadian oil sands. The Downstream segment, which includes refining assets and operations across Canada and the U.S., is a top financial contributor. It also serves as a natural hedge against volatile raw oil prices. CVE’s Upstream segment sells Canadian heavy oil at high global crude prices.

In a company press release dated May 6, 2026, Jon McKenzie, Cenovus President and CEO, said, “We have an unprecedented opportunity to produce more oil to meet global demand, and by doing so, we will strengthen Canada’s economy. Now is the time to create the conditions so industry can be globally competitive and Canada can take advantage of this moment.”

At the top of its game

CVE closed at $42.41 on May 15, 2026, a new 52-week high, following a 21.3% surge in the last 30 days. The trailing one-year price return is plus-130.3%. Current investors receive a 2.1% dividend. Had you invested $7,000 one year ago, it would be worth $16,116.72 today.

The commodity boom is a tailwind for the energy sector. The Board of Directors recently approved a 10% increase to CVE’s quarterly base dividend for Q2 2026, driven by record cash flows, heavy production volumes, and continued strengthening of the balance sheet.

Operational and financial results

Cenovus Energy achieved its highest-ever quarterly Upstream production in Q1 2026. The volume increased 19% year-over-year to 972,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) compared to Q1 2025. Downstream crude throughput reached 458,500 barrels per day (bbls/d) on a 97% overall crude unit utilization rate.

In the three months ending March 31, 2026, net earnings and cash from operating activities rose 83% and 53% year-over-year to $1.6 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively. Notably, free funds flow climbed 124.5% to $2.2 billion from a year ago. According to McKenzie, the entire suite of CVE’s integrated assets contributed to a terrific quarterly result.

Growth is on the horizon once the Christina Lake North expansion project is complete. It will increase production volumes by approximately 40,000 bbls/d by 2028. Three more development projects are ongoing and will come online soon. Cenovus also expects to generate $275 million in cash proceeds from the sale of its Canadian commercial fuels business, comprising retail sites, bulk plants, travel centres, and cardlocks.

Strong buy

Cenovus Energy carries a strong buy recommendation from analysts. The bull sentiment stems from the massive $1.7 billion excess cash flow in Q1 2026 and refining power. CVE’s six consecutive years of double-digit dividend growth are a bonus on top of the price appreciation.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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