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1 Dividend-Growth Giant That Looks Attractive After a 5% Pullback

Canadian National Railway is a classic “quiet compounder” that can keep growing dividends thanks to an asset base competitors can’t easily replicate.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • CNR’s coast-to-coast rail network gives it durable demand across many industries and supports long-term pricing power.
  • A 30-year dividend-growth streak matters more than the modest yield, especially for long-term compounding.
  • The key risks are economic cycles and disruptions like weather, labour issues, and heavy ongoing capital spending.
10 stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway

Sometimes the best dividend stocks don’t look exciting. They don’t promise a giant yield or a turnaround story. They simply own assets investors would struggle to replace, generate cash through economic cycles, and keep increasing the payout year after year.

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) fits that description well. And after a recent 5% pullback from its highs, this dividend-growth giant looks attractive again for long-term investors.

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Source: Getty Images

CNR

CNR stock operates one of the most important transportation networks in North America. Its rail lines connect Canada’s Pacific and Atlantic coasts with the Gulf of Mexico. That gives the company exposure to ports, farms, mines, factories, warehouses, and major consumer markets. Grain, lumber, autos, chemicals, energy products, intermodal freight, and manufactured goods all move across CN’s network.

The reach gives CNR stock a powerful advantage. Rail networks are expensive, regulated, and almost impossible to duplicate at scale. Competitors can’t simply decide to build a rival network across the continent. That’s why railways can remain valuable for decades.

The dividend story is the key attraction. CNR stock raised its 2026 quarterly dividend by 3%, bringing the payout to $0.915 per share. That marked the company’s 30th consecutive year of dividend increases, now sitting at about 2.2% at writing. Few Canadian companies can match that kind of record. The yield won’t jump off the page, but this isn’t a stock investors buy for maximum income today. It’s a stock investors buy for dividend growth, durability, and long-term compounding.

Into earnings

That makes the recent pullback useful. CNR stock doesn’t often trade like a distressed stock, because investors know the business is high quality. So even a modest dip can be worth watching. The stock doesn’t look cheap in the bargain-bin sense, but it does look more attractive than when optimism was higher and the price offered less room for error.

The latest results support the long-term case. In the first quarter of 2026, CNR stock reported revenue of $4.4 billion. Free cash flow reached $900 million, up 44% from last year. The company also posted record first-quarter revenue on miles, which rose 3%. That means the network moved more freight over greater distances, even as parts of the economy remained uneven.

There are also long-term growth drivers. North American supply chains keep changing. Companies want reliable transportation, port access, and lower-cost ways to move goods across long distances. Rail can often move freight more efficiently than trucks, especially for heavy or bulk shipments. That gives CNR stock a useful role as businesses manage costs and carbon emissions.

Considerations

The risk is the economy. Railways are cyclical. If industrial production slows, consumer demand weakens, or export volumes fall, CNR stock can feel it. Labour issues, weather disruptions, fuel costs, and capital spending needs can also pressure results. This is a strong business, sure, but not a risk-free one.

Still, quality deserves a premium. CNR stock owns hard-to-replicate infrastructure, serves essential parts of the economy, and has a 30-year dividend-growth streak. That combination is rare on the TSX. And right now, even $7,000 can bring in enough income to reinvest.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CNR$160.5743$3.66$157.38Quarterly$6,904.51

Bottom line

For investors building a long-term dividend portfolio, CNR stock looks like a one to buy on weakness and hold for years. The recent pullback may not be huge, but with a company this durable, investors don’t always get a deep discount.

CNR stock may not offer the biggest yield today. But for dividend growth, resilience, and long-term compounding, this railway giant still looks like one of Canada’s best stocks to own.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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