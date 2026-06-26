1 Dividend-Growth Giant That Looks Attractive After a 5% Pullback

Canadian National Railway is a classic “quiet compounder” that can keep growing dividends thanks to an asset base competitors can’t easily replicate.

Sometimes the best dividend stocks don’t look exciting. They don’t promise a giant yield or a turnaround story. They simply own assets investors would struggle to replace, generate cash through economic cycles, and keep increasing the payout year after year.

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) fits that description well. And after a recent 5% pullback from its highs, this dividend-growth giant looks attractive again for long-term investors.

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CNR

CNR stock operates one of the most important transportation networks in North America. Its rail lines connect Canada’s Pacific and Atlantic coasts with the Gulf of Mexico. That gives the company exposure to ports, farms, mines, factories, warehouses, and major consumer markets. Grain, lumber, autos, chemicals, energy products, intermodal freight, and manufactured goods all move across CN’s network.

The reach gives CNR stock a powerful advantage. Rail networks are expensive, regulated, and almost impossible to duplicate at scale. Competitors can’t simply decide to build a rival network across the continent. That’s why railways can remain valuable for decades.

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The dividend story is the key attraction. CNR stock raised its 2026 quarterly dividend by 3%, bringing the payout to $0.915 per share. That marked the company’s 30th consecutive year of dividend increases, now sitting at about 2.2% at writing. Few Canadian companies can match that kind of record. The yield won’t jump off the page, but this isn’t a stock investors buy for maximum income today. It’s a stock investors buy for dividend growth, durability, and long-term compounding.

Into earnings

That makes the recent pullback useful. CNR stock doesn’t often trade like a distressed stock, because investors know the business is high quality. So even a modest dip can be worth watching. The stock doesn’t look cheap in the bargain-bin sense, but it does look more attractive than when optimism was higher and the price offered less room for error.

The latest results support the long-term case. In the first quarter of 2026, CNR stock reported revenue of $4.4 billion. Free cash flow reached $900 million, up 44% from last year. The company also posted record first-quarter revenue on miles, which rose 3%. That means the network moved more freight over greater distances, even as parts of the economy remained uneven.

There are also long-term growth drivers. North American supply chains keep changing. Companies want reliable transportation, port access, and lower-cost ways to move goods across long distances. Rail can often move freight more efficiently than trucks, especially for heavy or bulk shipments. That gives CNR stock a useful role as businesses manage costs and carbon emissions.

Considerations

The risk is the economy. Railways are cyclical. If industrial production slows, consumer demand weakens, or export volumes fall, CNR stock can feel it. Labour issues, weather disruptions, fuel costs, and capital spending needs can also pressure results. This is a strong business, sure, but not a risk-free one.

Still, quality deserves a premium. CNR stock owns hard-to-replicate infrastructure, serves essential parts of the economy, and has a 30-year dividend-growth streak. That combination is rare on the TSX. And right now, even $7,000 can bring in enough income to reinvest.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CNR $160.57 43 $3.66 $157.38 Quarterly $6,904.51

Bottom line

For investors building a long-term dividend portfolio, CNR stock looks like a one to buy on weakness and hold for years. The recent pullback may not be huge, but with a company this durable, investors don’t always get a deep discount.

CNR stock may not offer the biggest yield today. But for dividend growth, resilience, and long-term compounding, this railway giant still looks like one of Canada’s best stocks to own.