Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Growth in 2026

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Growth in 2026

Hammond Power Solutions and BQE Water are two Canadian growth stocks with record earnings, expanding backlogs, and powerful tailwinds heading into the rest of 2026.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Hammond Power Solutions delivered a record quarter with sales up 31.5% year over year to $264.8 million, powered by surging data center demand.
  • BQE Water more than doubled its revenue in 2025, growing 107% to $35.5 million, while net income climbed 68%.
  • Both Canadian companies are positioned to grow further in 2026, backed by strong backlogs, new contracts, and expanding operations.

If you want growth in your portfolio this year, two Canadian small caps deserve your attention right now: Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) and BQE Water (TSXV:BQE).

These are not household names. But the numbers behind them are hard to ignore. One is riding the global wave of electrification and data centre construction. The other is quietly building a recurring revenue machine in the niche but critical world of mine water treatment.

Both posted record results, and their management teams are signaling that 2026 could be even better.

Here is the bull case for these two top Canadian stocks.

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.

Source: Getty Images

Is this TSX stock a good buy?

Valued at a market cap of $3.6 billion, Hammond Power Solutions makes power transformers. Data centres, electric vehicle charging networks, grid upgrades, and industrial electrification projects need massive amounts of power infrastructure to come online, making Hammond Power a top stock to own right now.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company posted sales of $264.8 million, an increase of 31.5% year over year. Growth was led by the U.S. and Mexico, where revenue rose nearly 42% year over year.

Moreover, the backlog grew sequentially and is significantly higher than it was a year ago, providing visibility into future growth.

Adjusted earnings per share rose from $1.60 to $2.08 over the last 12 months. It also reported that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $41 million, compared to $30.9 million in the prior-year period.

Hammond’s CEO, Adrian Thomas, noted that demand for custom products, particularly for data centres, continues to drive both volume and a more profitable product mix.

The company expects to have roughly $1.2 billion in annual revenue capacity by year end as its manufacturing expansion in Mexico ramps up.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock forecast free cash flow to expand from $63 million in 2026 to $168 million in 2030.

For investors, Hammond offers a rare combination: a boring, real-world industrial business with explosive demand tailwinds and a growing backlog.

Is this small-cap stock undervalued?

BQE Water is one of the more compelling under-the-radar growth stories on the TSX. The company provides water treatment services and technology to the mining industry, with a focus on recurring fee-based contracts. It doubled sales in 2025 to $35.5 million, while net income grew 68% to $8.1 million and adjusted EBITDA rose 47% to $8.2 million.

These numbers reflect two major Yukon chemical services projects that contributed roughly $20 million in revenue, plus expanded operations at Raglan and new plant startups in China and North Dakota.

CEO David Kratochvil was candid about what has changed at BQE. The field operations team has tripled or quadrupled in size over the past year. BQE recently won new contracts at Canadian Royalties and Britannia, both on plants originally built by others.

Management also flagged a meaningful shift in the nature of new work. In early 2025, most technical services projects were small and short-cycle. Now, the pipeline is dominated by prefeasibility and feasibility studies that take months to complete.

Moreover, a new aquatic toxicity lab was near completion as of the Q4 call, adding a fresh revenue stream in environmental testing services that existing clients have already expressed interest in.

Analysts tracking the small-cap TSX stock forecast free cash flow to increase from $4.9 million in 2025 to $7.2 million in 2027. Based on consensus price targets, it trades at a 30% discount as of May 2026.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

shopper checks her receipt
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect May TFSA With a 7.5% Monthly Payout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Slate Grocery REIT offers a big monthly yield backed by grocery-anchored centres, which can feel defensive when consumers cut back…

Read more »

oil pumps at sunset
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Energy Stock I’m Buying Now: It’s a Steal

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNQ looks like a rare energy stock that can pay you through oil-price swings thanks to huge, long-life assets.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

A 3.9% Yield Pipeline Stock That Could Have a Breakout Year

| Aditya Raghunath

Keyera offers a 3.9% dividend yield, a transformative acquisition, and a clear growth runway. Here's why it could be Canada's…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 27

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX retreated from record levels on Tuesday as renewed geopolitical tensions weighed on sentiment, with investors expected to turn…

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $20,000 in 2026

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks have delivered annual dividend increases for decades.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

Some of the Smartest Canadian Investors Are Piling Into This TSX Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

This TSX stock is trading cheaply, giving investors a chance to buy now, lock in a 4.5% yield, and take…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Stocks for Beginners

What Sets TFSA Millionaires Apart From Everyone Else

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TSX stocks show why long-term thinking can help build serious TFSA wealth.

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Tech Stocks

Earnings Season: 3 Canadian Stocks That Could Pop on Results

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX names have clear catalysts that can matter a lot during earnings season, when proof beats hype.

Read more »