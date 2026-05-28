A Canadian Stock Poised for a Massive Comeback in 2026

Northland’s dividend cut may end up looking like the reset that sets up its 2026 comeback.

A comeback story needs more than a cheap share price. It needs a reason to believe the next chapter looks better than the last. Northland Power (TSX:NPI) has that setup heading into 2026. The renewable power stock frustrated investors for years as higher rates, offshore wind worries, and a dividend cut hit sentiment. Yet the business now looks closer to an inflection point than a broken story. That’s why this Canadian stock could make a meaningful comeback in 2026.

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NPI

Northland stock develops, owns, and operates power assets across offshore wind, onshore renewables, energy storage, natural gas, and regulated utility infrastructure. Its portfolio gives investors exposure to the energy transition, but with more diversity than a pure wind developer.

The big reason Northland stock looks relevant now comes from its project pipeline. The company’s Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan and Baltic Power project in Poland should start adding revenue in 2026. These represent major growth projects that could help shift investor focus from balance-sheet stress to rising cash flow.

Into earnings

In the first quarter of 2026, Northland stock reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $427 million, up 18% from the same quarter last year. Net income rose to $161 million, and revenue from energy sales increased 31% to $418 million. Higher offshore wind production and the contribution from the Oneida Energy Storage facility helped drive the improvement.

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Those numbers show Northland stock needs to rebuild trust. Investors did not love the dividend reset. The company cut its annual common-share dividend to $0.72 per share, or $0.06 monthly, starting in 2026. A cut never feels good. But it also frees up cash and gives management more room to fund growth, protect the balance sheet, and finish large projects without leaning too heavily on investors.

Looking ahead

That could prove smart in hindsight. Northland stock reaffirmed its 2026 guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $1.45 billion to $1.65 billion, along with free cash flow per share of $1.05 to $1.25. The valuation looks interesting, too. Northland stock still carries debt, and offshore wind projects can face cost overruns, delays, supply-chain headaches, and political risk. However, it offers a valuable turnaround situation trading at 15.4 times forward earnings and 1.5 times book value.

Plus, 2026 could bring the kind of proof the market wants. Hai Long, Baltic Power, Oneida, and other assets give Northland stock visible growth drivers. The company also benefits from long-term demand for clean electricity, especially as grids need more power for electrification, industry, and data centres. Governments may argue over climate policy, but electricity demand keeps moving higher. This is where Northland’s mix looks useful.

That’s the comeback case. Northland stock does not need perfect markets. It needs project delivery, steadier cash flow, and fewer negative surprises. If those pieces line up, investors may stop looking at the dividend cut as a warning sign and start seeing it as the reset that made the recovery possible. Meanwhile, that dividend can still offer up ample income even with $7,000 invested.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT NPI $23.62 296 $0.72 $213.12 Monthly $6,991.52

Bottom line

For patient investors, Northland Power looks like a beaten-down Canadian stock with real 2026 catalysts. It still carries risk, but the upside looks far more interesting now than it did when sentiment was already high. The monthly dividend helps, too, even after the reset. Sometimes the best comeback stocks start looking attractive before the crowd feels comfortable again, and that window can close faster than investors expect once numbers improve over the next quarters.