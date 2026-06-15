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Looking for a 5.4% Average Yield? These 3 TSX Stocks Are Worth a Look

South Bow (TSX:SOBO) and 2 other TSX dividend stocks deliver a sustainable 5.4% average yield with strong long-term fundamentals for reliable passive income.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
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Key Points
  • Crombie REIT (TSX:CRR.UN) offers a 5.2% yield with 97.6% occupancy, 8-year weighted lease terms, and a safe 77.6% AFFO payout ratio. Monthly distributions have already risen twice since early 2025.
  • South Bow (TSX:SOBO) stock provides a 5.1% dividend yield backed by 90% long-term contracts (7-year average term) and paid out just 65% of free cash flow, with new growth projects on the pipeline.
  • Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) stock's dividend yields 5.8%. Following a $500M acquisition; cash flow growth is imminent. The payout historically used about 60% of free cash flow, offering Canadian investors higher income from discounted Colombian oil barrels.
10 stocks we like better than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Chasing exceptionally high investment yields can lead one into potential dividend yield traps. But a sustainable average yield of 5.4% could be a sweet spot for passive-income seekers. Here are three TSX dividend stocks that combine attractive payouts with solid business fundamentals to consider for your dividend portfolio right now.

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Crombie REIT’s 5.2% distribution yield could rise higher

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRR.UN) is a silent income-generating workhorse. This Canadian REIT owns 310 commercial properties across Canada – mostly retail, mixed-use, and some office space. With 19.4 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) and a strong 97.6% committed occupancy rate going into the second quarter of 2026, the diversified real estate portfolio is humming.

But here’s what I love about Crombie REIT: the weighted-average lease term on its rental portfolio is a long eight years. That means nearly a decade of visible cash flow. The trust reported a double-digit re-leasing spread of 12% for the first quarter of 2026. Tenants are paying a premium to stay, and distributable cash flow grew 7.4% annually last quarter.

Crombie has paid monthly distributions for 20 years straight. And after holding steady for a while, it started raising its payouts in August 2025 – then again in May 2026.

The current monthly distribution yields 5.2%. With an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio of just 77.6% (down from 82.6% last year), Crombie REIT’s monthly distribution looks plenty safe. You can sleep well on this one, and distributions may grow through 2030.

Should you buy South Bow stock for a 5.1% dividend yield?

South Bow (TSX:SOBO) stock is the new kid on the block. It spun out of TC Energy in October 2024, but it’s already acting like a dividend veteran. The Keystone Pipeline system is its crown jewel, and 90% of revenue comes from long-term contracts with investment-grade clients. A weighted-average remaining contract term of seven years as of December 2025 gives SOBO cash flows long-term visibility.

South Bow pays a quarterly dividend of US$0.50 per share, which works out to a 5.1% annual yield today. Yes, the historical earnings payout rate is high (98.6%), but that’s misleading. The company pays out less than 70% of its free cash flow. During the first quarter, it generated US$159 million in funds flow and paid just US$104 million in dividends – a very sustainable 65% cash flow payout.

Management expects US$655 million in distributable cash flow for 2026, easily covering the ~US$416 million dividend bill. Plus, the company just wrapped up an open season for the Prairie Connector Pipeline, securing 20-year customer commitments. A final investment decision is targeted for mid-2027. That project will expand South Bow’s asset base and boost long-term free cash flow.

SOBO stock has delivered 43.3% total returns year-to-date. Not too shabby for a pipeline stock in my view.

Parex Resources stock’s investable 5.8% yield

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) is Colombia’s largest oil and gas producer after its strategic US$500 million acquisition of Frontera Petroleum assets (closed June 1, 2026). That deal added low-decline oil reserves, improves capital efficiency, and – crucially – should be accretive to free cash flow.

The stock’s quarterly dividend yields 5.8%, and the payout is well covered. Over the past 12 months, Parex Resources stock paid out about 60% of its free cash flow as dividends. Management has raised the quarterly dividend from $0.13 per share in 2021 to $0.39 today.

Yes, Parex trades at a discount to Canadian peers because of Colombia country risk. But cash flow is cash flow. And that discount means you’re getting a higher yield for the same barrel. If oil prices cooperate, PXT stock could become a bona fide dividend-growth story this decade.

Foolish bottom line

Crombie REIT, Parex Resources and South Bow are three TSX dividend stocks, from three different economic sectors – real estate, pipelines, and energy – that could do well in a passive income-generating portfolio. They offer yields between 5.1% and 5.8% (average 5.4%), and all have the coverage and contract visibility to keep paying. The trio appears worth a closer look for long-term-oriented investors today.

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Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parex Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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