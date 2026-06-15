Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » How Splitting $30,000 Across 3 TSX Stocks Could Generate $2,820 in Annual Dividend Income

How Splitting $30,000 Across 3 TSX Stocks Could Generate $2,820 in Annual Dividend Income

Three high yield Canadian names can turn a $30,000 stake into steady monthly and quarterly cash. The payouts are generous, but they come with real strings attached.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Splitting $30,000 evenly across Timbercreek Financial, Fiera Capital, and Telus would throw off roughly $2,830 a year in dividends at today's prices.
  • That is a blended yield of near 9.4%, well above the average TSX stock's yield.
  • Investing in these three TSX dividend stocks allows you to earn a low-cost stream of passive income.
10 stocks we like better than Timbercreek Financial

Allocate $10,000 each into Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF), Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ), and Telus (TSX:T) today, and you would collect close to $2,820 in dividends over the next 12 months.

Here is the appeal of high-yield dividend stocks. You buy shares once, then the cash keeps showing up in your account. For an investor building a low-cost passive income stream, that is about as hands-off as it gets.

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

Source: Getty Images

How the $30,000 split turns into $2,820 a year

Let’s see how investing $30,000 split evenly between the three TSX dividend stocks can help you earn close to $3,000 in annual dividends over the next 12 months.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Timbercreek Financial$6.561,524$0.058$88.33Monthly
Telus$17.35576$0.418$241Quarterly
Fiera Capital$5.391,855$0.108$200Quarterly

Timbercreek pays the most. At a recent price near $6.56 and an annual dividend of $0.69 per share, the yield sits around 10.5%.

You can purchase 1,524 Timbercreek shares with $10,000 and earn $1,060 a year in annual dividends. Notably, Timbercreek pays you a monthly dividend of $0.058 per share.

Telus stock is priced at $17.35 and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.42, which translates to a yield of 9.6%. You can own 576 Telus shares with $10,000 and generate $962 in annual dividends.

The third stock on the list is Fiera Capital, which pays a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, yielding almost 8%. You can own 1,855 shares of Fiera and generate $800 in annual dividends.

Add the three together, and you land at roughly $2,820 in yearly dividends, or an average yield of 9.4%.

Timbercreek Financial keeps paying each month

Timbercreek is a mortgage lender providing short-duration loans to commercial real estate borrowers across Canada.

The company has paid a dividend for 11 straight years and offers you exposure to the real estate lending sector.

Given consensus price targets, Timbercreek stock trades at a 7% discount in June 2026. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 18%.

Fiera Capital is a private markets stock

Fiera is an asset manager and ended Q1 with $160.2 billion in assets under management.

It reported an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $42.7 million in Q1 and lowered operating expenses by 7% year over year. The private markets segment now accounts for 37% of revenue while holding just 14% of assets.

Given consensus price targets, Fiera stock trades at a 15% discount in June 2026. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 23%.

Telus is the steady blue chip of the group

Telus is among the largest telecom companies in North America. The blue-chip stock is down 50% from all-time highs, allowing shareholders to buy the dip and benefit from an elevated yield of almost 10%.  

Telus declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share in May, payable July 2, according to a company statement.

The company has a long record of raising its payout, though management has cautioned that future increases have been suspended.

Telus is also spending heavily in capital expenditures, committing over $24 billion to network expansion in Ontario, which will impact near-term cash flow

The Foolish takeaway

For an investor focused purely on income, this trio of Canadian stocks offers diversification and a steady income stream. A blended 9.4% yield on $30,000 is attractive compared to the TSX index yield of less than 3%.

If steady passive income is your goal, these three deserve a spot on your watch list. Just go in with your eyes open, size the positions sensibly, and remember that a 9% yield is the market telling you to read the fine print.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Retirement

The $109,000 TFSA Benchmark: Here’s How to See Where You Stand

| Demetris Afxentiou

See how the $109,000 TFSA benchmark can help Canadian investors compare their progress and build a stronger tax-free portfolio.

Read more »

investor schemes to buy stocks before market notices them
Dividend Stocks

Looking for a 5.4% Average Yield? These 3 TSX Stocks Are Worth a Look

| Brian Paradza, CFA

South Bow (TSX:SOBO) and 2 other TSX dividend stocks deliver a sustainable 5.4% average yield with strong long-term fundamentals for…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

BCE’s Dividend Has Been Getting a Lot of Attention – Here’s Why

| Andrew Button

BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) has a high yield but has been suffering dividend cuts.

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Dividend Stocks

A Top Dividend Growth Stock to Buy If Rates Stay Higher for Longer

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) could be a stealth winner from higher rates.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Strong Canadian Stocks That Raised Their Dividends — Again

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their reliable business models, consistent dividend growth, and solid growth prospects, these three Canadian dividend stocks are excellent choices…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

How $20,000 Across 4 TSX Stocks Can Deliver $1,000 in Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These four high-yield dividend stocks are ideal to boost your passive income.

Read more »

Abstract technology background image with standing businessman
Dividend Stocks

5% Monthly Income: Today’s Perfect TFSA Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dream Industrial REIT could be a simple TFSA income play, paying monthly cash from warehouse properties that benefit from e-commerce…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

| Sneha Nahata

With its proven track record of reliable monthly payouts and a high-yield of over 6%, this TSX stock looks attractive.

Read more »