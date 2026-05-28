Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Perfect TFSA Stock for a Choppy 2026

A Perfect TFSA Stock for a Choppy 2026

With reliable operations, steady long-term growth potential and a 2.3% yield, this stock is the perfect pick for TFSAs in 2026 and beyond.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Exchange Income (EIF) is a resilient TFSA candidate with niche aviation services, government/defence contracts, and specialized manufacturing that generate stable, non‑cyclical demand.
  • It’s also growing: revenue rose ~30% to $867M last quarter and adjusted EPS beat expectations ($0.61 vs ~$0.37).
  • The stock yields ~2.3% and has paid a dividend since 2004 with 18 increases, offering income plus steady growth for long‑term TFSA investors.
10 stocks we like better than Exchange Income

With markets continuing to experience volatility as instability in the Middle East remains front and centre, and with uncertainty expected to continue through 2026, a lot of investors are starting to look for stocks they can confidently own in their TFSA for the long haul.

Owning high-quality businesses with resilient operations is always important, but it matters even more in these environments when stock market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty are creating a tonne of headwinds for many businesses.

And when it comes to your TFSA, where the goal isn’t only short-term gains, but also building long-term wealth and taking advantage of its tax-free nature, owning reliable businesses matters even more.

That’s why Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF) might be one of the best stocks on the TSX not just to own for the long haul, but a stock you can have confidence in right now

It’s not a flashy stock, but it’s built in a way that can give investors the peace of mind that the core operations can continue generating cash flow, regardless of economic conditions.

stock chart

Source: Getty Images

A TFSA stock you can confidently own through 2026 and beyond

At first glance, Exchange Income Corporation can look like a simple, cyclical aviation business. However, it actually operates in a group of very specific niches where demand doesn’t just disappear when the economy slows down. That’s a huge reason why it’s a stock you can own in your TFSA through choppy markets.

On the aviation side, the company provides cargo, passenger, and medevac services to remote northern communities. These aren’t optional services. People rely on them for basic transportation, supplies, and healthcare access, which creates a steady base of demand that isn’t tied to consumer spending trends.

On top of that, the stock has a meaningful amount of exposure to government and defence-related work. That includes surveillance, aircraft modification, and other long-term contracts that are often locked in for multiple years.

In addition, it also has a manufacturing segment, which focuses on specialized products like infrastructure matting and other niche industrial solutions, which helps diversify operations even further.

So, when you step back and look at the whole business, it’s not really cyclical in the way many people assume. It’s built around services and products that are needed regardless of market conditions, which is why it’s such a reliable stock to buy in your TFSA and hold for years.

On top of its reliable operations, Exchange Income is still growing

More importantly, though, a high-quality TFSA stock should not only be stable; it should also still be growing.

And in Exchange Income’s case, its revenue jumped 30% to $867 million in its most recent quarter while its adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.61, well ahead of expectations of around $0.37.

So, although Exchange Income is certainly a reliable stock with defensive operations, it’s also a business that’s continuing to expand.

Furthermore, in addition to its resiliency and the long-term growth potential it offers, investors are also getting paid to own it. In fact, right now not only does the stock yield roughly 2.3%, but it’s also worth noting that the company has maintained its dividend since 2004 and has increased it 18 times over that stretch.

That goes to show how reliable Exchange Income’s operations are, and how it can consistently navigate different market and economic environments.

That’s why Exchange Income might be the perfect TFSA stock for 2026 and beyond. It’s a company that offers stability from its core operations, while still delivering growth and income.

And in a TFSA, where the goal is to build long-term, tax-free wealth, that combination is ideal.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal TFSA Stock: A 5.3% Yield Paying Constant Cash

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Boost your TFSA's passive income with CT REIT! Enjoy a reliable 5.3% monthly dividend yield backed by a 99.4% occupancy…

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

A 4.2% Dividend Stock That Consistently Pays Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable pays a solid 4%-ish yield, but the bigger hook is owning a global clean-power platform as electricity demand…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Convert $25,000 in TFSA Savings Into Reliable Cash Flow

| Jitendra Parashar

These Canadian dividend stocks could help turn TFSA savings into a reliable stream of tax-free passive income.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Turn Dividends Into Paydays: 2 Top TSX Stocks for Reliable Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly dividends can turn a portfolio into something that feels like a paycheque, and these two TSX income picks aim…

Read more »

drinker sniffs wine in a glass
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Billionaires Are Buying in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaire-linked buying isn’t a signal to copy, but it can spotlight stocks where the market may be underpricing the next…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How to Convert $25,000 in TFSA Savings Into Reliable Cash Flow

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

My list of three TFSA stocks includes Telus, and it should translate into reliable dividend income for your cash flow…

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

One Canadian Dividend Stock Built to Hold in Any Market

| Kay Ng

Loblaw stock would be a no-brainer buy on meaningful market dips and a stock to be held forever.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Growth Giant That Looks Attractive After a Recent Pullback

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A pullback can make a great dividend grower look questionable, or it can hand patient investors a rare chance to…

Read more »