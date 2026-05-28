One Canadian Dividend Stock Built to Hold in Any Market

Loblaw stock would be a no-brainer buy on meaningful market dips and a stock to be held forever.

The stock trades at a premium (~24.5 P/E, ~50% above historical levels), but projected 7–10% EPS growth could justify the valuation, making Loblaw a reliable buy‑and‑hold for long‑term total returns.

Markets can be quite volatile. So, investors often search for stocks that can deliver stability, dependable earnings, and long-term dividend growth. One Canadian company that checks all these boxes is Loblaw (TSX:L). Thanks to its defensive business model, strong balance sheet, and consistent earnings growth, Loblaw is a dividend stock investors can confidently hold through virtually any market environment.

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A defensive business that performs in any economy

One of Loblaw’s greatest strengths is the nature of its business. As Canada’s leading grocery and pharmacy retailer, the company provides products and services consumers need regardless of economic conditions. Whether inflation is rising, interest rates are high, or the economy is slowing, people still need groceries, prescriptions, and household essentials.

This defensive positioning gives Loblaw a level of earnings stability many companies simply cannot match. During periods of economic uncertainty, investors often rotate toward businesses with predictable cash flow, and Loblaw fits that description perfectly.

In addition, the company benefits from a broad national footprint, well-known brands, and a loyal customer base. Its scale allows it to remain competitive while continuing to generate healthy profits even when consumer spending weakens.

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Strong financials support long-term growth

A great dividend stock needs more than just a stable business — it also needs financial strength. Loblaw delivers on that front as well. The company maintains a solid balance sheet and earned itself an S&P credit rating of BBB+, reflecting its financial stability and ability to manage debt responsibly.

Even more impressive is Loblaw’s long-term earnings growth. Over the past decade, the company increased its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.8%. That consistent profit growth has helped fuel annual dividend growth of roughly 10.7% over the same period.

This combination of earnings expansion and dividend increases is exactly what long-term investors should look for. While some dividend stocks offer high yields but little growth, Loblaw has steadily compounded shareholder value over time with persistent earnings and dividend growth.

Although the current dividend yield sits around 1%, the company’s ability to consistently raise its payout could make the holding far more valuable over the long run. Investors focused on total returns rather than just immediate income may find the stock to be a solid buy-and-hold investment, especially if the position is accumulated on market corrections.

Premium valuation reflects quality

The one potential drawback for investors is Loblaw stock’s valuation. Loblaw currently trades at a premium compared to its historical levels, largely because investors recognize the quality and resilience of the business.

At approximately $61 per share at the time of writing, the stock trades at a blended price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 24.5. That represents nearly a 50% premium to its long-term historical valuation levels.

However, premium companies often command premium valuations. Analysts still expect Loblaw to grow EPS by roughly 7% to 10% annually over the next several years, which could justify the higher multiple for long-term investors.

Investor takeaway

Loblaw may not be the highest-yielding dividend stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange, but it offers something arguably more valuable: reliability. Its defensive grocery and pharmacy operations, strong financial position, and proven history of earnings and dividend growth make it a stock investors can comfortably hold through bull markets, recessions, and everything in between. For Canadians seeking a dependable long-term investment, Loblaw stock remains one of the market’s most resilient dividend-growth stories.