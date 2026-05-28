Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » One Canadian Dividend Stock Built to Hold in Any Market

One Canadian Dividend Stock Built to Hold in Any Market

Loblaw stock would be a no-brainer buy on meaningful market dips and a stock to be held forever.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Loblaw (TSX:L) is Canada’s leading grocery and pharmacy retailer, giving it a defensive, recession‑resistant business with stable demand.
  • Solid finances — a BBB+ credit rating, roughly 10.8% EPS CAGR and ~10.7% annual dividend growth over the past decade — support steady dividend increases despite a current yield near 1%.
  • The stock trades at a premium (~24.5 P/E, ~50% above historical levels), but projected 7–10% EPS growth could justify the valuation, making Loblaw a reliable buy‑and‑hold for long‑term total returns.
10 stocks we like better than Loblaw Companies

Markets can be quite volatile. So, investors often search for stocks that can deliver stability, dependable earnings, and long-term dividend growth. One Canadian company that checks all these boxes is Loblaw (TSX:L). Thanks to its defensive business model, strong balance sheet, and consistent earnings growth, Loblaw is a dividend stock investors can confidently hold through virtually any market environment.

shopper buys items in bulk

Source: Getty Images

A defensive business that performs in any economy

One of Loblaw’s greatest strengths is the nature of its business. As Canada’s leading grocery and pharmacy retailer, the company provides products and services consumers need regardless of economic conditions. Whether inflation is rising, interest rates are high, or the economy is slowing, people still need groceries, prescriptions, and household essentials.

This defensive positioning gives Loblaw a level of earnings stability many companies simply cannot match. During periods of economic uncertainty, investors often rotate toward businesses with predictable cash flow, and Loblaw fits that description perfectly.

In addition, the company benefits from a broad national footprint, well-known brands, and a loyal customer base. Its scale allows it to remain competitive while continuing to generate healthy profits even when consumer spending weakens.

Strong financials support long-term growth

A great dividend stock needs more than just a stable business — it also needs financial strength. Loblaw delivers on that front as well. The company maintains a solid balance sheet and earned itself an S&P credit rating of BBB+, reflecting its financial stability and ability to manage debt responsibly.

Even more impressive is Loblaw’s long-term earnings growth. Over the past decade, the company increased its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.8%. That consistent profit growth has helped fuel annual dividend growth of roughly 10.7% over the same period.

This combination of earnings expansion and dividend increases is exactly what long-term investors should look for. While some dividend stocks offer high yields but little growth, Loblaw has steadily compounded shareholder value over time with persistent earnings and dividend growth.

Although the current dividend yield sits around 1%, the company’s ability to consistently raise its payout could make the holding far more valuable over the long run. Investors focused on total returns rather than just immediate income may find the stock to be a solid buy-and-hold investment, especially if the position is accumulated on market corrections.

Premium valuation reflects quality

The one potential drawback for investors is Loblaw stock’s valuation. Loblaw currently trades at a premium compared to its historical levels, largely because investors recognize the quality and resilience of the business.

At approximately $61 per share at the time of writing, the stock trades at a blended price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 24.5. That represents nearly a 50% premium to its long-term historical valuation levels.

However, premium companies often command premium valuations. Analysts still expect Loblaw to grow EPS by roughly 7% to 10% annually over the next several years, which could justify the higher multiple for long-term investors.

Investor takeaway

Loblaw may not be the highest-yielding dividend stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange, but it offers something arguably more valuable: reliability. Its defensive grocery and pharmacy operations, strong financial position, and proven history of earnings and dividend growth make it a stock investors can comfortably hold through bull markets, recessions, and everything in between. For Canadians seeking a dependable long-term investment, Loblaw stock remains one of the market’s most resilient dividend-growth stories.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock for a Choppy 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

With reliable operations, steady long-term growth potential and a 2.3% yield, this stock is the perfect pick for TFSAs in…

Read more »

drinker sniffs wine in a glass
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Billionaires Are Buying in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaire-linked buying isn’t a signal to copy, but it can spotlight stocks where the market may be underpricing the next…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How to Convert $25,000 in TFSA Savings Into Reliable Cash Flow

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

My list of three TFSA stocks includes Telus, and it should translate into reliable dividend income for your cash flow…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Growth Giant That Looks Attractive After a Recent Pullback

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A pullback can make a great dividend grower look questionable, or it can hand patient investors a rare chance to…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock Is Down 23% and Worth Owning for Decades

| Jitendra Parashar

This beaten-down Canadian dividend stock still has many qualities of a long-term compounder.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy During a Market Dip

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stable and steady low-risk stocks like Fortis are the stocks to buy when the market dips and market dislocations occur.

Read more »

bank of canada governor tiff macklem
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants I’d Buy With Rates on Hold

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend giants continue offering stability, reliable income, and long-term growth potential.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks Paying Cash Every Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why these Canadian monthly dividend stocks look attractive for income-focused portfolios.

Read more »