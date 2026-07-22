Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Tech Stock That Has Created Millionaires and Could Keep Making More

1 Tech Stock That Has Created Millionaires and Could Keep Making More

This former contract manufacturer turned AI data-centre hardware supplier has already turned a $25,000 investment into over $1 million.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Celestica reinvented itself into a key supplier of data-centre networking and server infrastructure riding the AI buildout.
  • Revenue and earnings are surging, but the stock’s valuation is high and customer concentration adds real risk.
  • If growth continues for years, it could still compound strongly, but diversify and buy gradually.

A million dollars. While that may sound like a lot, one tech stock has already produced that kind of return from a reasonable initial investment.

Past returns alone won’t create the next millionaire, though. This tech stock now needs earnings to catch up with its soaring share price, which makes the company’s transformation more important than the chart behind it.

chip with the letters "AI" on it

Source: Getty Images

Consider CLS

So let’s look at Celestica (TSX:CLS), which spent years known mainly as a contract electronics manufacturer. Today, it designs and builds networking equipment, servers, storage systems, and other infrastructure required inside modern data centres.

About $25,000 invested in CLS stock before its extraordinary run could now be worth more than $1 million. That kind of gain can transform a retirement plan, pay off a mortgage, or make checking an old brokerage statement considerably more exciting.

The shift placed CLS stock directly in front of the artificial intelligence (AI) spending boom. Training and running larger AI models requires faster networks, more computing power, and increasingly complex hardware, giving companies across the technology sector a much larger market to serve.

CLS stock doesn’t need to invent the winning chatbot to benefit. It can supply the equipment moving data between processors, which gives investors exposure to AI infrastructure rather than betting everything on one software platform.

The growth is real

First-quarter revenue jumped 53% year over year to US$4.05 billion, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 80% to US$2.16. The company’s connectivity and cloud business drove much of that increase as hyper scale customers continued expanding AI data-centre capacity.

Management responded by raising its 2026 revenue outlook to US$19 billion, up from US$17 billion previously. CLS stock also expects adjusted earnings of US$10.15 per share, giving investors a clear reason the business could keep growing after the stock’s initial explosion.

More demand may follow in 2027. CLS stock recently won a program to design and manufacture a high-speed Ethernet switch using advanced optics and liquid cooling for a hyperscale customer, with production expected to begin ramping next year.

More millionaires to come

CLS stock probably won’t repeat its recent return at the same breathtaking speed. Once a company becomes a roughly $50-billion business, every additional doubling requires considerably more revenue, profit, and investor enthusiasm.

Still, millionaire-making investments don’t need to rise 30-fold overnight. A company compounding earnings for another decade can create enormous wealth for investors who build positions gradually, especially when those shares sit inside a TFSA.

CLS stock’s opportunity now stretches beyond one generation of AI hardware. Faster networking, custom computing platforms, defence electronics, aerospace systems, and industrial technology could give the company several paths forward. That is exactly what investors should seek among Canadian growth stocks.

Foolish takeaway

There are a few considerations. The valuation leaves little room for a dull quarter. CLS stock recently traded around 40 times trailing earnings, while its largest customers account for a meaningful portion of sales. Slower AI spending, lost contracts, supply-chain problems, or manufacturing delays could send the shares sharply lower.

That volatility makes gradual buying more sensible than dropping an entire portfolio into the stock after a huge rally. CLS stock could keep creating wealth, but investors still need enough diversification to sleep when technology stocks remember they can fall.

CLS stock’s first wave of millionaires benefited from recognizing its transformation before the market fully caught on. The next group may need more patience, yet rising AI infrastructure demand and a rapidly expanding earnings outlook could keep this Canadian technology leader compounding for years.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 46% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 46% drop has made Constellation Software far cheaper, even as its cash-flow-driven acquisition machine keeps humming.

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $30,000 Into $300,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $30,000 portfolio split across three Canadian growth stocks could have the ingredients to compound into $300,000 over time.

Read more »

Google wideshot cc Alphabet
Tech Stocks

Data Centres Are the New Gold Rush: Here’s Where I’d Invest

| Joey Frenette

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) might be the big steal in the AI data centre boom.

Read more »

alcohol
Tech Stocks

Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need in Your TFSA to Retire

| Puja Tayal

Explore how the TFSA can assist in flexible retirement plans, allowing you to make your money effectively work for you.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Split $5,000 between a dividend-paying Canadian bank and a fast-growing space stock that could benefit from the next wave of…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Tech Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their higher-growth prospects and continued expansions, these two TSX stocks can deliver superior returns, thereby helping investors in doubling…

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

This Undervalued TSX Stock is Down 46% and Worth Holding for the Long Term

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blackberry's stock price is rapidly gaining momentum as revenue, profitability, and earnings are strengthening.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Tech Stocks

Don’t Buy BCE Stock Until This Happens

| Puja Tayal

BCE is reshaping its identity with the development of the Bell AI fabric, leveraging its fibre network for advanced technology…

Read more »