Canadian investors should understand the TFSA fine print on U.S. stocks, dividends, and withholding taxes to avoid surprises and optimize their account choices.

What the TFSA Fine Print Says About Holding U.S. Stocks

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Strategize for U.S. Dividend Investments: For U.S. dividend-heavy holdings, consider using an RRSP to benefit from a 0% withholding tax under the Canada-U.S. tax treaty, instead of facing a 15% tax drag in a TFSA.

Explore Tax-Efficient Alternatives: Canadians can consider Canadian-listed ETFs like Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV) to avoid direct IRS withholding, making them a cleaner choice for TFSAs compared to U.S.-listed ETFs.

Understand TFSA Tax Implications on U.S. Stocks: While TFSAs offer tax-free growth for Canadians, U.S. dividends within them are subject to a 15% withholding tax by the IRS, unlike Canadian accounts.

The TFSA is one of the best investment vehicles available to Canadians. It allows for investments and distributions to continue growing tax-free, which supercharges compounding over longer periods of time. That being said, there is some TFSA fine print that investors should take note of, particularly when it comes to holding U.S. stocks.

Most Canadian investors assume that U.S. stocks held inside a TFSA are just another straightforward tax-free win. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case. The TFSA fine print reveals a more complicated approach is required when it comes to U.S. stocks inside a TFSA, particularly when it comes to dividends.

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Why U.S. stocks inside a TFSA create confusion

The TFSA is a Canadian account built for Canadian investors, and that means it’s recognized as a tax‑advantaged vehicle. Unfortunately, when it comes to the U.S., the IRS does not see it in the same way. Under the U.S. tax system, a TFSA is simply a regular investment account with no special status.

That means the tax‑free treatment Canadians enjoy does not extend across the border. That mismatch leads many investors to assume they’re fully sheltered when they actually aren’t.

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In short, the TFSA protects you from Canadian taxes, but it does nothing to shield you from U.S. withholding rules.

The withholding tax rule that the TFSA fine print doesn’t hide

What this means to Canadian investors is simple. U.S. dividends paid into a TFSA are subject to a 15% withholding tax. This applies to U.S.‑listed stocks and ETFs.

And unlike other accounts, this tax cannot be recovered. There’s no foreign tax credit, no refund, and no workaround. It’s simply lost yield.

While capital gains remain fully tax‑free in Canada, the dividend drag is a concern. For investors who rely on U.S. dividend payers, this TFSA fine print can reduce long‑term returns.

It also reduces the appeal of what are otherwise stellar dividend investments in the U.S. market, such as Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHD) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Both offer impressive dividend growth records that extend back years, or in the case of Johnson & Johnson, decades.

Fortunately for Canadian investors, there are some alternatives to consider that escape that TFSA fine print.

This ETF behaves differently from U.S.-listed ETFs

That ETF for Canadians to consider is Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV). The Vanguard S&P 500 often gets lumped into the same category as U.S.‑listed ETFs, but it behaves differently because it trades on the TSX.

As a Canadian‑listed fund, Vanguard S&P 500 shields investors from direct IRS withholding. The fund itself still holds U.S. equities, so there is withholding at the fund level, but investors don’t deal with it directly and don’t face a second layer of tax.

That’s how this ETF avoids the unrecoverable withholding that hits both SCHD and Johnson & Johnson from inside a TFSA.

That fact alone makes Vanguard S&P 500 a much cleaner choice for TFSA investors.

When holding U.S. stocks in a TFSA still makes sense

Despite the withholding issue, there are still scenarios where U.S. stocks make sense to belong in a TFSA. That scenario involves growth‑focused companies with low or no dividends that aren’t significantly affected by the 15% drag.

Large U.S. tech names and the Mag 7 are great examples of that. In those cases, the goal is long-term growth and compounding rather than income, so the TFSA remains an excellent place to store those assets.

Is there a better home for U.S. dividend payers?

Fortunately, there is another option for Canadian investors who are focused on portfolios of dividend-heavy U.S. holdings. The RRSP is recognized by the IRS under the Canada-U.S. tax treaty.

This means that investors longing for the dividend growth of SCHD and the decades of annual increases that Johnson & Johnson offer still have options. Within an RRSP, both face 0% withholding.

Compared with a 15% drag in a TFSA, that can add up quickly.

The bottom line for Canadian investors

The TFSA is one of the most powerful tools available to Canadians, but the TFSA fine print matters when U.S. dividends enter the picture. Growth‑oriented U.S. stocks still fit well, while dividend‑heavy names are better suited for an RRSP.

Knowing how each account is taxed can help to avoid surprises.