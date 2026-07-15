The average 45-year-old Canadian has about $40,500 in a TFSA and $173,500 in an RRSP and related registered accounts. Here are two stocks that could help those balances keep growing.

How Much the Average 45-Year-Old Canadian Has in Their TFSA and RRSP

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Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) combines a growing dividend with expanding global businesses that could make it a solid long-term retirement stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) is using its unmatched North American rail network and steady operations to support long-term growth.

Retirement savings can look very different by age. Here's how Canadians in their mid-40s compare.

There is no perfect Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) balance for every 45-year-old Canadian. This balance could be different for different people based on their income, housing costs, family needs, and retirement goals.

That said, national averages still provide a helpful reference point. Statistics Canada reported that TFSA holders aged 45 to 54 had an average of $40,500 in 2023. For the same year, holders of RRSPs and related registered accounts averaged $173,500. These figures highlight how retirement savings can build over time, but keeping that momentum going is important, especially if you wish to build a more comfortable retirement.

In this article, I’ll talk about two Canadian stocks that could help long-term investors keep steadily building wealth inside their TFSA and RRSP accounts.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock

For investors trying to move beyond the average TFSA or RRSP balance, Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP), or CPKC, could provide a great mix of established operations and long-term growth potential. It operates the only single-line railway connecting Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The railway giant’s network serves industries ranging from grain and automotive to energy and intermodal freight.

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At the time of writing, CPKC stock traded at $128.54 per share with a market cap of $114.1 billion and a 0.83% annualized dividend yield. The stock has climbed 28% in six months as its improved network fluidity, stronger terminal performance, resilient shipment volumes, and confidence in full-year guidance supported that momentum.

CPKC’s revenue fell 2% year-over-year (YoY) to $3.7 billion in the first quarter, while its core adjusted earnings slipped 2% to $1.04 per share. Notably, foreign exchange reduced its results by about $0.04 per share, while fuel-price changes created another $0.03 headwind. Still, the company’s revenue ton-miles rose 2% YoY, showing that freight demand across the network remained resilient. During the quarter, CPKC also repurchased about 5.7 million shares for $646 million.

Overall, its unmatched cross-border rail network, operational improvements, and ability to connect major North American markets could support growth for years. That makes CPKC an appealing TFSA or RRSP holding for long-term investors.

Sun Life stock

The second stock that could help grow TFSA and RRSP balances beyond the average at 45 is Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF). It mainly provides insurance, wealth, health, and asset management services across Canada and several international markets.

After rising 30% over the last six months, SLF stock currently trades at $111.90 per share, giving the company a market cap of $62 billion. SLF stock also offers a 3.4% annualized dividend yield.

In the first quarter, Sun Life’s underlying net income edged up to $1.1 billion, while underlying earnings rose 4% YoY to $1.89 per share. Growth in Hong Kong and higher fee income from increased assets under management helped its results. However, its reported net income still fell 50% to $465 million because of market-related impacts, acquisition charges, and a proposed legal settlement.

Looking beyond these temporary setbacks, Sun Life raised its quarterly dividend from $0.92 to $0.96 per share. It also completed the US$350 million acquisition of Bell Partners in July, expanding its U.S. multifamily real estate capabilities.

With nearly $1.6 trillion in assets under management, growing international operations, and a higher dividend, Sun Life could help investors build income and long-term value inside registered accounts.