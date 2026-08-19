Your next CRA payment lands Aug. 20. Here’s how much parents get, plus a smart way to turn benefit dollars into lasting income.

Parents, Mark Your Calendars: Your Next CRA Cheque Comes August 20

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Instead of spending the entire cheque, parents can direct a portion into an RESP or a TFSA and let it grow into a real source of family income over time.

Families earning under roughly $38,237 in adjusted net income receive the full amount, with payments tapering off above that line.

Your August CCB payment could be up to $679.75 per month for each child under six, or $573.58 for each child aged six to 17.

Raising kids in Canada is not cheap. Between groceries, child care, and the back-to-school shopping rush, family budgets can get squeezed.

Hence, the Canada Revenue Agency’s next scheduled payment could matter a lot to many households.

If you are registered for the Canada Child Benefit, or CCB, your next deposit is set to land on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

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How much is the August CRA payment?

The CCB is a tax-free monthly payment from the Canada Revenue Agency. The payout aims to help low- and middle-income families cover the everyday cost of raising children under 18.

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Payment amounts reset every July based on the family’s income from the prior tax year. August is the second payment of the new 2026 to 2027 benefit year, and it reflects the latest inflation adjustment.

Here is what parents can expect this month.

Children under age six: up to $8,157 a year, or $679.75 a month per child.

Children aged six to 17: up to $6,883 a year, or $573.58 per child per month.

Families with an adjusted family net income under about $38,237 get the maximum amount. Above that threshold, the payment gradually phases down.

Parents who have not filed their 2025 tax return should do so as soon as possible, since a missing return can delay or stop the payment entirely.

Turn your CRA cheque into lasting wealth

Most families use the CCB for essentials, and that is a completely reasonable choice. But even a small slice of that money, treated differently, can grow into something much bigger over the years.

One option is the Registered Education Savings Plan. Contributions made through an RESP qualify for the Canada Education Savings Grant, which adds 20% on top of what you put in, up to $500 a year on a $2,500 contribution.

Once education savings are on track, a Tax-Free Savings Account is another option to park the CCB dollars. Any returns earned in the TFSA are exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes, which include dividends, interest, and capital gains.

Own a quality dividend stock like TD in a TFSA

A proven Canadian dividend stock such as Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) can do much of the heavy lifting in a TFSA. Over the last two decades, TD Bank stock has returned more than 900% after adjusting for dividends.

During this period, the Big Canadian bank had to wrestle with multiple macro shocks, including the Great Financial Crash of 2008, the COVID-19 pandemic, and elevated interest rates.

TD just posted a strong second quarter for fiscal 2026, with earnings per share up 21% year over year and return on equity climbing to 14.4%, a jump of more than 200 basis points from a year earlier. The bank also raised its quarterly dividend by $0.04 to $1.12 per share, which translates to a yield of almost 3%.

CEO Raymond Chun explained the confidence behind that increase during the bank’s earnings call, noting the dividend hike reflects “confidence in TD’s future growth and earnings power.”

TD Bank sits on a 14.3% common equity capital ratio, one of the strongest cushions in Canadian banking, while still returning billions to shareholders through buybacks.

For a parent building a TFSA with CCB dollars, the combination of a growing dividend, a fortress balance sheet, and a bank actively cutting costs through AI and automation makes TD a long-term hold. I rate TD stock a buy for investors looking to turn today’s government benefit into tomorrow’s passive income stream.

The Foolish bottom line

The August 20th CCB payment arrives at a good time, right as back-to-school costs pile up. Use what you need for everyday expenses.

But if you can set aside even a portion into an RESP or a TFSA holding quality dividend stocks like TD, you are turning a government benefit into a habit that can pay your family for decades.