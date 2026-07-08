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2 Canadian Stocks That Could Put a $100,000 Portfolio at Risk

A $100,000 portfolio can handle a few imperfect stocks, but it can’t handle one risky position getting too big.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • BCE’s dividend cut shows “essential service” doesn’t guarantee safety, and its turnaround still needs time.
  • Air Canada’s results look stronger, but airlines remain highly exposed to fuel, costs, and economic swings.
  • Both may be watch-list stocks, but neither should dominate a balanced portfolio.

A $100,000 portfolio can look strong for any investor, that is until one weak stock starts doing too much damage.

The Bank of Canada recently warned that Canadian households have remained resilient, but debt levels are still elevated and pockets of stress remain. It also pointed to trade uncertainty and geopolitical conflict as risks that could pressure employment and businesses.

That kind of backdrop should make investors more careful, not more aggressive. A $100,000 portfolio doesn’t need every stock to be perfect, but it does need balance. If one position takes up 10%, 15%, or 20% of the portfolio, the stock has to earn that weight. A high yield, cheap valuation, or a recovery story alone is not enough.

This is where investors need to separate risk from opportunity, which is why today we’re looking at BCE (TSX:BCE) and Air Canada (TSX:AC).

Woman in private jet airplane

Source: Getty Images

BCE

BCE stock looks tempting as one of Canada’s best-known telecom names. The company owns Bell, one of the country’s largest communications businesses. On the surface, this sounds defensive. But BCE stock is a reminder that essential service doesn’t automatically mean low risk.

In 2025, BCE reduced its annualized common-share dividend to $1.75 from $3.99 per share and updated its payout policy to target 40% to 55% of free cash flow. Management said greater financial flexibility was needed given the macroeconomic, regulatory, and competitive environment.

The recent results show why the rebuild is still a work in progress. In the first quarter of 2026, BCE’s adjusted net earnings fell 7% to $589 million, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) dropped 8.7% to $0.63. Cash flows from operating activities fell by $422 million year over year to $1.2 billion, though free cash flow edged up 0.8% to $804 million.

Despite this, the company is still investing heavily. BCE stock capital expenditures rose 15.4% in the quarter, partly due to U.S. fibre expansion through Ziply Fiber and investments tied to Bell AI Fabric facilities. All this could support stronger free cash flow over time. But the risk is that investors may still be paying too much attention to the old BCE stock and not enough attention to the new one.

AC

Air Canada stock carries a different kind of risk. This is not a broken business. In fact, the latest numbers look much better than they did a few years ago. Air Canada reported record first-quarter operating revenue of $5.8 billion in 2026, operating income of $117 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $623 million. It also generated $1.8 billion in net cash flows from operating activities and $1.6 billion in free cash flow.

Clearly, Air Canada has demand, brand power, international routes, loyalty revenue, and a stronger balance sheet than it had during the pandemic. It also had a net leverage ratio of 1.4 times at the end of the first quarter, down from 1.7 times at the end of 2025.

So why could it put a portfolio at risk? Because airlines are still hard businesses. Fuel prices, labour costs, exchange rates, aircraft availability, recessions, and consumer confidence can all hit results quickly. Statistics Canada reported that air transportation prices rose 7.4% year over year in May, following a 1.7% decline in April, as airlines faced higher operating costs, notably for jet fuel.

Air Canada also suspended its full-year 2026 guidance in the first quarter. It also provided only second-quarter guidance, which tells investors visibility is limited even after a strong start to the year. Sure, the valuation looks attractive at 10.4 times earnings. But it’s not the kind of stock that should dominate a portfolio as it’s too exposed to variables outside management’s control.

Bottom line

BCE stock and Air Canada stock are not automatically stocks to sell. BCE has a turnaround plan and still generates free cash flow. Air Canada stock has improved its balance sheet and is producing stronger results. But both stocks carry risks that can hurt investors who confuse a familiar name with a safe holding.

A $100,000 portfolio should be built around durable businesses, balanced exposure, and realistic downside protection. BCE and Air Canada may belong on a watch list, but investors should think carefully before letting either one become too large.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Air Canada. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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