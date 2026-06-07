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5 Canadian Stocks I’d Feel Good About Holding for The Next 10 Years

Are you looking for a mix of income and growth for the coming 10 years. These five Canadian stocks give you a diversified mix for the decade ahead.

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Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
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Key Points
  • AltaGas and Granite REIT offer stable growth and attractive yields, with strong positions in gas infrastructure and diversified real estate, respectively.
  • Aritzia shows strong expansion and cash flow potential in the U.S. market, ready for future international growth.
  • Descartes and Calian Group present undervalued opportunities with strong operational performance in logistics software and defense sector growth.
10 stocks we like better than Aritzia

Canadian stocks continue to perform really well in 2026. The TSX Index is up 10.5% this year. Yet, there are still opportunities if you don’t mind being long-term-minded. Here are five top stocks I’d feel good owning this year and for the coming 10 years.

Concept of multiple streams of income

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AltaGas

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) has an attractive mix of growth, income, and reliability for investors. This is a totally different company than it was five years ago. It divested non-core assets, drastically reduced debt, and focused on its natural gas infrastructure competencies.

It now has a strong American utility business and a midstream/LPG export business that is absolutely booming. The Strait of Hormuz crisis only bolsters its opportunities to supply gas products to Asia.

It has further export capacity in construction, so it is primed to be a strong, stable, and growing energy provider for years to come. It pays a 2.4% yield right now.

Granite REIT: A top Canadian stock for monthly income

If I wanted a slightly larger dividend yield, I would look at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN). If you like real estate, it is just one of the best Canadian stocks you can find.

It has a high-quality mix of institutional logistics and manufacturing assets. It is diversified and has a strong list of tenants on long-term leases.

All this should support mid-to-high single-digit growth. It has a top management team and a great balance sheet. It yields 3.7% today with a great 15-year record, annually increasing its dividend.

Aritzia

Aritiza (TSX:ATZ) has been one of Canada’s best-performing stocks in the past couple of years. Its stock is up 38% this year. This company has just been executing so well. U.S. sales have eclipsed Canadian sales. It could more than double its current boutique count there.

Aritzia’s new boutiques have a 12–18-month payback on investment. This means that as it scales, so do its cash flows. It hasn’t even started expanding internationally. As long as it can keep its style in vogue, it still has a decade of growth ahead.

Descartes: An undervalued Canadian software stock

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) is one Canadian stock that hasn’t performed that well in 2026. It is down 10% this year. Yet, that masks its stellar operational and financial performance. It just delivered a solid quarter where revenue rose 15%, and earnings per share increased 34%.

It operates a crucial global logistics network. That is complemented by a suite of software solutions that save vendors time and money.

It’s a very well-managed business with high margins and strong cash generation. It has an amazing cash-rich balance sheet that supports organic and acquisition growth. Today, Descartes trades at its lowest valuation in 10 years, which makes it a great time to add.

Calian Group

The final stock is a smaller-cap Canadian stock called Calian Group (TSX:CGY). Geopolitical uncertainty is rising, and Canada’s defence sector must rise accordingly. Big dollars are heading towards Canada’s military in the coming years.

This is a big tailwind for Calian, which provides health, training, and technology services for the defence sector. Canada has only begun to hit its NATO spending targets. Already, Calian has returned to mid-teens growth and is improving profitability on this spend.

The company has a nice mix of organic and acquisition growth. Even after rising 63% this year, its valuation is not demanding. For a stock with a long tailwind, this Canadian stock is a great long-term hold.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Aritzia, Calian Group, and Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group, Descartes Systems Group, and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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