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These Stocks Will Power Canada’s Nation-Building Push in 2026

As Canadian government is accelerating investments in nation-building projects, the opportunity for investors is huge.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • Canada’s nation-building agenda is driving major investment in energy, critical minerals, mining, and trade infrastructure, creating opportunities for key TSX companies.
  • Cameco could benefit from rising nuclear power demand fueled by AI-driven electricity needs, energy security concerns, and its strong position across the nuclear fuel supply chain.
  • Enbridge is positioned to gain from infrastructure spending through its extensive pipeline network, major expansion projects, and large backlog of contracted growth investments.
10 stocks we like better than Cameco

The Canadian government is accelerating investments in energy infrastructure, critical minerals, mining projects, and new trade corridors to accelerate growth amid ongoing tariff concerns. This nation-building agenda could unlock billions of dollars in spending across key sectors of the economy, creating significant opportunities for companies positioned at the center of these projects.

For investors, the opportunity is huge. Businesses involved in building, supplying, transporting, and powering Canada’s nation-building push could emerge as some of the biggest beneficiaries in 2026.

With that backdrop, here are the top TSX stocks to consider as Canada ramps up its nation-building ambitions.

bank of canada governor tiff macklem

Governor Tiff Macklem; Source: Bank of Canada

Cameco

As Canada accelerates its nation-building push and countries worldwide expand their nuclear power capacity, Cameco (TSX:CCO) stands out as one of the most compelling ways to invest in the growing demand for uranium.

Several powerful trends are converging in Cameco’s favour. The rapid buildout of artificial intelligence (AI) data centres is driving electricity consumption, while electrification, decarbonization efforts, and energy security concerns are boosting demand for reliable, carbon-free power sources. Nuclear energy is seen as a critical solution, creating a favourable backdrop for uranium producers.

Cameco owns some of the highest-quality uranium assets in the world, including several of the industry’s lowest-cost reserves. This cost advantage provides resilience during periods of weaker uranium prices while allowing the company to generate significant upside when market conditions strengthen.

Beyond mining, Cameco has strategically expanded its presence across the nuclear fuel value chain. Its investments in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment provide exposure to multiple segments of the nuclear ecosystem, diversifying revenue opportunities and strengthening its long-term growth profile.

The company also maintains a disciplined production strategy and secures long-term supply agreements, providing greater earnings visibility and reducing exposure to short-term commodity price volatility. As geopolitical tensions continue to underscore the importance of energy security, governments are increasingly turning to nuclear power as a reliable baseload electricity source.

With world-class uranium assets, expanding participation across the nuclear supply chain, and multiple long-term demand drivers supporting the industry, Cameco is well-positioned to power Canada’s nation-building push.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of Canada’s most important infrastructure companies, playing a key role in the country’s energy system and long-term economic growth. As North America’s largest energy transportation and delivery company, Enbridge moves about 30% of the continent’s crude oil and nearly 20% of the natural gas consumed in the United States. It also operates North America’s largest natural gas utility by volume.

The company continues to invest in projects that strengthen Canada’s energy security and support economic development. A major example is the recently approved Sunrise Expansion Program, a $4 billion investment in Enbridge’s Westcoast pipeline system in British Columbia. The project will ensure reliable and affordable energy supplies during peak demand periods while supporting electricity generation, industrial activity, and LNG exports. The Sunrise Expansion is expected to contribute more than $3 billion to Canada’s economy.

Looking ahead, Enbridge appears well-positioned for continued growth. Its diversified business model generates stable cash flow and earnings, supporting its share price and dividend payments. The company also has a secured capital backlog of roughly $39 billion, with most projects backed by long-term contracts or regulated frameworks, providing clear visibility into future earnings.

Meanwhile, Enbridge’s core pipeline network continues to operate at high utilization rates, generating dependable revenue. The company is also poised to benefit from emerging trends, including rising electricity demand driven by AI data centers and ongoing investments in the energy transition.

Overall, Enbridge is well-positioned to power Canada’s nation-building push in 2026.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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