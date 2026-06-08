1 Dividend Stock That’s Been Quietly, But Constantly, Raising Its Dividend

Dividend investors usually chase the obvious names. Banks, utilities, telecoms, and pipelines get most of the attention. Yet some of the better income stories sit outside those crowded corners. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX:CHE.UN) fits that category. It doesn’t have the household name power of a big bank, but it keeps giving investors something they love: a monthly payout that keeps moving higher.

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Chemtrade provides industrial chemicals and services across North and South America. Its products support water treatment, pulp and paper, oil and gas, semiconductors, and other industrial markets. That may not sound exciting at first, yet many of Chemtrade’s products serve essential uses, so demand doesn’t depend only on consumer confidence or a hot economy.

The dividend story looks especially relevant now. Chemtrade raised its monthly distribution to $0.06 per unit in 2026, up from $0.0575 in 2025. That works out to $0.72 per unit annually, now yielding about 4.3% at writing. That yield doesn’t scream “too good to be true,” and that’s part of the appeal. It looks generous, but not reckless.

Even better, this marks the third straight year of increases. Chemtrade raised the payout by 10% in January 2024, lifted it again by about 5% in January 2025, and then added another roughly 4% increase in 2026. For investors who want income growth, that pattern suggests management feels more confident in the cash flow base.

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Into earnings

The latest quarter showed a business with some moving parts, but still enough strength to support the thesis. In the first quarter of 2026, Chemtrade reported revenue of $503 million, up 7.9% year over year. Cash flow from operating activities rose 23.3% to $42.4 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 5.5% to $113.5 million, mainly because some electrochemical products saw lower prices and volumes.

That mix tells investors not to treat Chemtrade like a straight-line growth stock. It sells chemicals tied to pricing cycles, input costs, currency moves, and industrial demand. Some quarters will look better than others, yet the company still reiterated its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $485 million to $525 million. That gives investors some comfort after a choppy quarter.

The payout also looks more comfortable than that of many high-yield stocks. Chemtrade reported a first-quarter payout ratio of 51% and a last-12-month payout ratio of 38%. Those figures leave room for maintenance capital spending, debt work, and growth projects. Management also kept buying back units, purchasing about 2.3 million units during the quarter.

Looking ahead

The growth angle doesn’t stop at the dividend. Chemtrade plans to invest $35 million to $55 million in growth capital projects this year, with a focus on water solutions. Municipalities and industries need reliable water treatment chemicals, regardless of market mood. Chemtrade also continues work in ultrapure acid, which connects the company to semiconductor demand.

Valuation helps as well. Chemtrade isn’t priced like a market darling, even after a stronger run, and that gives income investors a cleaner entry point than many defensive dividend stocks. The trade-off comes from complexity. This fund needs steady operations, sane commodity pricing, and careful capital spending. Yet the current yield, coverage, and buyback plan make the risk-reward feel reasonable.

That said, investors should respect the risks. Chemical prices can swing, maintenance spending can climb, and the North Vancouver chlor-alkali facility faces rezoning uncertainty. The latter could affect long-term operations beyond 2030. Debt is also important, even though leverage sat at 2.5 times net debt to last-12-month adjusted EBITDA at quarter end.

Bottom line

So, is Chemtrade too easy to overlook? For dividend investors, yes. It offers monthly income, recent dividend growth, share buybacks, and exposure to essential industrial markets. Investors who want dependable cash flow without chasing the biggest names may find CHE.UN worth a closer look inside a portfolio today.