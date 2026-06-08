3 Dividend Stocks to Reach That $109,000 TFSA Milestone

A maxed TFSA can become a tax-free income engine, and these three dividend payers offer different ways to get there.

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Boardwalk is a lower-yield apartment compounder with a conservative payout, but rates and valuation still matter.

Chartwell can grow as Canada ages, and its rising occupancy is lifting cash flow.

A full Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can feel like a small fortune. For Canadians who qualified for every year since the account launched, the 2026 cumulative contribution room reached $109,000. That’s a meaningful milestone. Used well, it can turn into a tax-free income machine. Used poorly, it can sit in cash while inflation nibbles away at its value.

That’s why dividend stocks still deserve attention. They give investors income, but the best ones also operate durable businesses behind the payout. Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN), North West Company (TSX:NWC), and Boardwalk REIT (TSX:BEI.UN) each offer a different way to build TFSA income with long-term potential.

Source: Getty Images

CSH

Chartwell looks relevant now because Canada keeps aging. Demand for retirement living should keep rising as more seniors need independent living, assisted living, and care services. Chartwell runs one of the country’s largest retirement residence platforms, so it sits close to a demographic trend investors can actually understand.

The latest quarter looked strong. In the first quarter of 2026, Chartwell grew funds from operations 52.4% to $85.6 million. Same-property adjusted net operating income (NOI) rose 15.6%, while occupancy reached 94.7%.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 92% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 86% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of June 1st, 2026

The dividend isn’t huge, recently near 3%, but Chartwell offers monthly income and growth tied to occupancy gains. The risk comes from labour costs, debt, and the cost of caring for residents. Still, for a TFSA investor who wants income plus demographic growth, Chartwell warrants a close look.

NWC

North West Company sells groceries, general merchandise, and essential goods in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. Many of its stores operate in remote communities where competition remains limited and customers rely on local access to basics.

That defensive quality matters when markets swing. People can delay travel, electronics, or renovations, but can’t stop buying food and household goods. North West’s latest reported annual results showed sales growth of 5.2% and adjusted net earnings growth of 9.8%. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.41 per share, with a yield of 3.2% at writing.

North West isn’t cheap, and food retail faces inflation, freight, weather, and currency risks. Remote logistics can also pressure margins. Yet its essential role gives it staying power. In a TFSA, that reliability can matter more than chasing a huge yield.

BEI

Housing remains one of Canada’s biggest pressure points, and that’s where Boardwalk walks in. The REIT owns rental apartments, with major exposure to Alberta. Renters still need homes in every economy, and tight housing supply supports demand for well-located apartments.

Boardwalk’s first-quarter 2026 results showed solid momentum. Funds from operations (FFO) rose, and the trust reported its regular monthly distribution represented 36.4% of Q1 FFO. That low payout ratio gives Boardwalk room to reinvest, reduce risk, and keep growing its distribution. It recently showed a forward yield around 2.7%, so this isn’t a high-income pick. It’s more of a dividend-growth and real estate compounding idea.

The challenge sits in valuation and market cycles. Apartment rents can cool, interest rates can weigh on real estate, and Alberta exposure can cut both ways. Investors need patience. The same goes for the full basket. A TFSA can shelter income and gains, but it can’t protect investors from overpaying. Buying in stages can help investors avoid treating one market day like a once-in-a-lifetime call.

Bottom line

Together, these three stocks create a useful TFSA mix. Chartwell adds aging-population exposure. North West adds essential retail. Boardwalk adds rental housing. A $109,000 TFSA doesn’t need fireworks, yet even these three together can create dependable cash flow with $7,000 in each.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BEI.UN $64.45 108 $1.71 $184.68 Monthly $6,960.60 NWC $53.69 130 $1.64 $213.20 Quarterly $6,979.70 CSH.UN $21.44 326 $0.62 $202.12 Monthly $6,989.44

Start with quality, keep some cash ready, and let the account do what it was built to do. Over decades, that simple approach can turn patience into real tax-free freedom for investors who keep steadily investing through cycles.