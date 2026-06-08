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How to Turn a $14,000 TFSA Into a Cash Generating Machine

Two blue chip pipeline stocks quietly pay you to do nothing. Here is the simple math that TFSA investors should look into in 2026.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • A $14,000 TFSA split between Enbridge and South Bow can throw off roughly $760 a year in tax-free dividends.
  • Enbridge just raised its payout for the 31st straight year, while South Bow offers one of the richest yields on the TSX.
  • I rate both stocks as buys for income investors who want steady, growing cash flow.
10 stocks we like better than Enbridge

Here is the part most readers skip ahead to anyway. If you allocate $14,000 towards two Canadian pipeline stocks inside your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), you could collect close to $730 in tax-free dividends this year.

The two names I would build that income stream around are Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and South Bow (TSX:SOBO). I think both TSX dividend stocks are top buys right now for those looking to create a low-cost passive income stream.  

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

Why a TFSA is the perfect home for dividend stocks

A TFSA is tax-sheltered, which means any returns generated in the form of dividends or capital gains are exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes.

Outside the TFSA, Canadian dividends get taxed at your marginal rate after the dividend tax credit. That is why slow, steady dividend payers belong in this popular registered account.

The annual TFSA contribution limit for 2026 is $7,000, while the maximum cumulative contribution room has risen to $109,000 this year.

Let’s see how you can create a low-cost, recurring passive income stream in the TFSA with just $14,000.

Two top TSX dividend stocks to own in the TFSA

Enbridge is among the largest energy infrastructure companies in the world. It moves a large share of the crude oil produced in North America and operates the largest natural gas utility on the continent, serving more than seven million customers.

At its annual meeting in May, chief executive Greg Ebel told shareholders that the company met or beat its financial guidance for the 20th consecutive year.  

Moreover, Enbridge raised its dividend by 3% in 2026 and has increased the payout for 31 consecutive years. Given an annualized dividend of $3.88 per share, ENB stock offers a yield of around 5%.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Enbridge$78.5489$0.97$86.33$345
South Bow$51.37137$0.7096$384

Put $7,000 into Enbridge, and you would own roughly 89 shares. Those shares would pay you about $345 in annual dividends this year. And that figure should keep climbing, because management keeps raising the dividend.

South Bow is the newer, higher-yield play. It was spun out of TC Energy in 2024 and now runs the Keystone pipeline system, a crude oil corridor linking Alberta to U.S. refining hubs.

At its annual meeting, CEO Bevin Wirzba said the focus is on safe operations, disciplined spending, and a sustainable dividend.

South Bow trades near $51 and pays about $2.80 a year in dividends, indicating a yield of 5.5%. A $7,000 stake buys roughly 137 shares and pays about $383 this year.

Add the two together. Your $14,000 produces about $729 a year, or nearly $61 a month, completely tax-free. The blended yield is about 5.2%.

The Foolish takeaway

Pipelines carry heavy debt, and higher interest rates can impact profit margins and cash flows. South Bow also has an elevated payout ratio compared to Enbridge and is a higher-risk bet.

Both firms also face regulatory and political risk on new projects. That point came up directly at Enbridge’s meeting, when a First Nations leader challenged a proposed crude oil pipeline.

Even so, these are precisely the kind of boring, essential businesses income investors want. The two energy giants own hard-to-replace infrastructure, generate predictable cash, and offer a tasty dividend yield.

I rate both Enbridge and South Bow as top buys for a tax-free income portfolio. You can choose to reinvest those dividends, which should boost dividends over time.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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