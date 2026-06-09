Stantec stock has fallen 34% from its high. Here’s why this fast-growing Canadian dividend payer looks like a buy-and-hold for retirement portfolios.

A Canadian Dividend Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold for Retirement

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A global backlog of multi-year water and infrastructure work, plus a ~45% gap to the average analyst target, makes it a compelling long-term buy.

The dividend has climbed roughly 9% per year for a decade, driven by a widening earnings base.

Stantec stock trades about 35% below its 52-week high, despite a business that is still growing.

If you’ve been hunting for a quality Canadian stock to anchor a retirement portfolio, Stantec (TSX:STN) deserves a closer look right now.

Valued at a market cap of $11.7 billion, Stantec stock is down 35% from its all-time high and offers a dividend yield of almost 1%. Despite its ongoing pullback, the Canadian stock has returned 250% to shareholders over the past decade, after adjusting for dividends.

Stantec is a Canada-based engineering and design firm that offers shareholders a growing dividend backed by a robust global order book. I think the recent weakness has handed long-term investors a far better entry price.

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Is the Canadian dividend stock a buy?

Stantec is not a high-yield stock. The forward dividend is roughly $0.98 a share, indicating a yield of less than 1%. However, the annual dividend has risen from $0.30 per share in 2012.

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Here’s the part that matters. Stantec has raised its dividend by about 9% a year over the past decade, enhancing the yield at cost over time. A small yield that grows 8% to 9% a year, reinvested over 20 years, does a lot of heavy lifting.

The decline in Stantec stock has more to do with a stretched valuation unwinding than a broken business.

The TSX dividend stock traded at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 28 times in early 2025. Today, its forward earnings multiple is much lower at 16.3 times, while the 10-year average stands at 19.5 times.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock forecast adjusted earnings to expand from $5.30 per share in 2025 to $8 per share in 2028. If Stantec stock reverts to its mean earnings multiple of 19.5 times, it could return more than 50% over the next 20 months.

A strong performance in Q1 of 2026

In the first quarter of 2026, Stantec grew sales by 9.1% to $1.69 billion, while the adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin improved to 16.9%.

Earnings per share of $1.33 beat estimates, while the management reaffirmed full-year guidance for net revenue growth of 8.5% to 11.5% and record margins.

Stantec keeps winning long-duration work tied to essentials like water and wastewater. In May, the firm, in a joint venture with Jacobs, was selected for Greater Western Water’s five-year infrastructure program in Melbourne, Australia.

Western Melbourne’s population is forecast to more than double by 2050, so this is a multi-year, recurring project.

Stantec is an engineering partner on Urban Utilities’s multibillion-dollar NG4D program in Queensland. It was also named preferred bidder on Scottish Water’s multibillion-pound upgrade.

At Stantec’s annual meeting in May, CEO Gord Johnston told shareholders the firm is folding artificial intelligence (AI) into both back-office tasks and client projects to lift margins.

The Foolish takeaway

I think Stantec is a buy at today’s price for a retirement portfolio. You’re getting a profitable, globally diversified consultant with a strong balance sheet, a fast-growing dividend, and years of booked infrastructure work, all at a one-third discount to its year-ago trading level.

The average analyst 12-month price target sits near $149, roughly 45% above the current price.

No stock is risk-free, and a slowdown in government or private infrastructure spending would impact top-line growth. Investors can buy a wonderful business when it’s out of favour, collect a rising dividend, and let time do the work. For a buy-and-hold retirement holding, Stantec at a 34% discount is the kind of setup Foolish investors wait years for.