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A Canadian Dividend Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold for Retirement

Stantec stock has fallen 34% from its high. Here’s why this fast-growing Canadian dividend payer looks like a buy-and-hold for retirement portfolios.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • Stantec stock trades about 35% below its 52-week high, despite a business that is still growing.
  • The dividend has climbed roughly 9% per year for a decade, driven by a widening earnings base.
  • A global backlog of multi-year water and infrastructure work, plus a ~45% gap to the average analyst target, makes it a compelling long-term buy.  

If you’ve been hunting for a quality Canadian stock to anchor a retirement portfolio, Stantec (TSX:STN) deserves a closer look right now.

Valued at a market cap of $11.7 billion, Stantec stock is down 35% from its all-time high and offers a dividend yield of almost 1%. Despite its ongoing pullback, the Canadian stock has returned 250% to shareholders over the past decade, after adjusting for dividends.

Stantec is a Canada-based engineering and design firm that offers shareholders a growing dividend backed by a robust global order book. I think the recent weakness has handed long-term investors a far better entry price.

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Source: Getty Images

Is the Canadian dividend stock a buy?

Stantec is not a high-yield stock. The forward dividend is roughly $0.98 a share, indicating a yield of less than 1%. However, the annual dividend has risen from $0.30 per share in 2012.

Here’s the part that matters. Stantec has raised its dividend by about 9% a year over the past decade, enhancing the yield at cost over time. A small yield that grows 8% to 9% a year, reinvested over 20 years, does a lot of heavy lifting.

The decline in Stantec stock has more to do with a stretched valuation unwinding than a broken business.

The TSX dividend stock traded at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 28 times in early 2025. Today, its forward earnings multiple is much lower at 16.3 times, while the 10-year average stands at 19.5 times.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock forecast adjusted earnings to expand from $5.30 per share in 2025 to $8 per share in 2028. If Stantec stock reverts to its mean earnings multiple of 19.5 times, it could return more than 50% over the next 20 months.

A strong performance in Q1 of 2026

In the first quarter of 2026, Stantec grew sales by 9.1% to $1.69 billion, while the adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin improved to 16.9%.

Earnings per share of $1.33 beat estimates, while the management reaffirmed full-year guidance for net revenue growth of 8.5% to 11.5% and record margins.

Stantec keeps winning long-duration work tied to essentials like water and wastewater. In May, the firm, in a joint venture with Jacobs, was selected for Greater Western Water’s five-year infrastructure program in Melbourne, Australia.

Western Melbourne’s population is forecast to more than double by 2050, so this is a multi-year, recurring project.

Stantec is an engineering partner on Urban Utilities’s multibillion-dollar NG4D program in Queensland. It was also named preferred bidder on Scottish Water’s multibillion-pound upgrade.

At Stantec’s annual meeting in May, CEO Gord Johnston told shareholders the firm is folding artificial intelligence (AI) into both back-office tasks and client projects to lift margins.

The Foolish takeaway

I think Stantec is a buy at today’s price for a retirement portfolio. You’re getting a profitable, globally diversified consultant with a strong balance sheet, a fast-growing dividend, and years of booked infrastructure work, all at a one-third discount to its year-ago trading level.

The average analyst 12-month price target sits near $149, roughly 45% above the current price.

No stock is risk-free, and a slowdown in government or private infrastructure spending would impact top-line growth. Investors can buy a wonderful business when it’s out of favour, collect a rising dividend, and let time do the work. For a buy-and-hold retirement holding, Stantec at a 34% discount is the kind of setup Foolish investors wait years for.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Stantec. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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