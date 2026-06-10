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2 Strong Stocks Worth Putting Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into in 2026

These two TSX stocks could help put a $7,000 TFSA contribution to work in 2026.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
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Key Points
  • A fresh TFSA contribution could work well in businesses with durable long-term growth potential.
  • Brookfield (TSX:BN) offers global exposure to alternative assets, infrastructure, and real estate.
  • Despite weather-related pressure on traffic, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) posted 11.7% sales growth in the latest quarter.
9 stocks we like better than Brookfield Corporation

Choosing where to put a new Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution can feel harder than making the contribution itself, especially amid the market volatility that we are seeing in 2026. However, this volatility shouldn’t discourage investors from putting fresh capital to work. In such market conditions, investors may want to focus on durable businesses, long-term growth potential, and enough financial strength to handle market swings.

In this article, I’ll highlight two strong Canadian stocks that could be worthy additions to a TFSA in 2026.

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Source: Getty Images

Brookfield stock brings global scale

The stock I’m starting with is Brookfield (TSX:BN), which stands out for its scale and long-term investment approach. This global investment firm mainly focuses on building long-term wealth through alternative asset management, wealth solutions, and operating businesses across renewable power, infrastructure, and real estate.

After climbing by 17% over the last year, BN stock currently trades at $62.14 per share, giving the company a market cap of about $152.3 billion.

Brookfield’s first-quarter distributable earnings before realizations rose 7% year-over-year (YoY) to US$1.4 billion, or US$0.59 per share. The increase was driven by growth in its asset management segment, continued scaling of wealth solutions, and stable cash flows from operating businesses.

Meanwhile, the company is continuing to focus on further expanding its asset management business, scaling wealth solutions, and simplifying its corporate structure. Year-to-date, its fundraising has reached US$67 billion, including US$21 billion in the first quarter and a US$40 billion Just Group mandate. The completed Just Group acquisition increases Brookfield’s insurance assets by US$40 billion to US$180 billion.

Overall, Brookfield stock remains attractive for long-term TFSA investors in 2026 because it combines global scale, hard-asset expertise, recurring asset management earnings, and a growing insurance platform.

Dollarama stock keeps executing

The next stock for TFSA investors to consider this year is Dollarama (TSX:DOL), which continues to benefit from stable demand for value retail. This value retailer sells consumables, general merchandise, and seasonal items at fixed price points up to $5 across Canada, while also expanding internationally through Latin America and Australia.

Dollarama stock recently traded at $181.22 per share, giving the company a market cap of about $49.1 billion. It’s up 6.1% quarter to date and offers a small dividend yield of about 0.3%.

In the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2026 (ended in January), Dollarama’s sales climbed 11.7% YoY to $2.1 billion. The company’s comparable store sales for the quarter also rose 1.5% from a year ago despite weather-related pressure on traffic, while its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin remained strong at 33.9%.

For fiscal year 2027, Dollarama now expects 3% to 4% comparable store sales growth in Canada and plans 60 to 70 net new Canadian stores. At the same time, it’s investing in a Western Canada logistics hub, lifting Canadian capital expenditure guidance to $420 million to $470 million.

Dollarama seems like an amazing stock for TFSA investors right now as it combines a resilient value-retail model, strong Canadian store economics, disciplined capital returns, and multiple international growth platforms.

Two strong stocks for a TFSA

Brookfield and Dollarama are very different businesses, but both could make sense for long-term TFSA investors in 2026. Brookfield offers exposure to large-scale global assets and simplification potential, while Dollarama keeps proving the strength of disciplined value retail. Together, they offer two strong ways to put a $7,000 TFSA contribution to work in 2026.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Brookfield Corporation and Dollarama. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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