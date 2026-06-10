These TSX stocks are backed by strong businesses and expanding market opportunities, and witnessing long-term demand tailwinds.

2 TSX Stocks Priced Under $50 That Could Have Meaningful Room to Run

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5N Plus is seeing strong demand and has solid expansion opportunities as a leading supplier of specialty semiconductor materials for renewable energy and space applications.

These under $50 TSX stocks are positioned to benefit from long-term growth trends in specialty semiconductors, renewable energy, space technology, and energy infrastructure.

Investors don’t need thousands of dollars to gain exposure to companies with compelling long-term growth prospects. In fact, several Canadian stocks that are trading below $50 are backed by strong businesses, expanding market opportunities, and trends that could drive substantial shareholder returns over time.

From artificial intelligence (AI), energy, and space technology to specialty semiconductor and infrastructure modernization, major growth themes continue to attract investment and reshape industries worldwide. Companies positioned at the center of these trends could benefit from rising demand, stronger earnings, and expanding valuations in the years ahead.

With that in mind, here are two TSX stocks trading under $50 that appear well-positioned to deliver meaningful upside for investors.

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Under $50 TSX stock #1: 5N Plus

Investors looking for a high-growth TSX stock under $50 could consider 5N Plus (TSX: VNP). While the stock has already surged more than 318% over the last year, its growth story appears far from over.

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5N Plus develops and markets specialty semiconductor and performance materials that serve several rapidly expanding industries, including renewable energy, space technology, healthcare imaging, and advanced industrial applications. As global demand for these technologies continues to rise, the company is emerging as a key beneficiary.

Its strongest growth driver remains the Specialty Semiconductors segment. Higher sales volumes, improved pricing, and a more profitable product mix have helped fuel strong earnings growth. Demand from both terrestrial renewable energy projects and the expanding space solar market continues to support this momentum. Meanwhile, stronger pricing for bismuth-based products has also boosted results in the company’s Performance Materials business.

At the end of the first quarter of 2026, 5N Plus reported a backlog equivalent to roughly 336 days of annualized revenue, highlighting robust customer demand and a healthy pipeline of contracted business.

Looking ahead, 5N Plus will continue to benefit from long-term expansion in renewable energy and space solar applications. Moreover, it is a leading global supplier of ultra-high-purity specialty semiconductor compounds outside China, which provides a competitive advantage in markets where supply security is becoming increasingly important.

Management is also focused on expanding production capacity and improving operational efficiency through productivity initiatives. As these investments begin to scale, the company could benefit from stronger margins and improved profitability.

With exposure to multiple high-growth industries, strong demand visibility, and several long-term growth catalysts, 5N Plus remains one of the most compelling TSX growth stocks under $50.

Under $50 TSX stock #2: Enerflex

Enerflex (TSX:EFX) is another compelling stock to buy under $50. It has delivered stellar gains of about 229% over the past year, but it may still offer significant upside potential in the coming years.

A key growth driver for Enerflex is its integrated business model. It manages every stage of an energy infrastructure project, from engineering and manufacturing to installation and ongoing maintenance. This end-to-end approach helps deepen customer relationships, create multiple revenue streams, and generate a steady flow of recurring income that can support results even during volatile market conditions.

The long-term outlook for Enerflex remains encouraging. As countries continue prioritizing energy security while seeking lower-emission fuel alternatives, investment in natural gas infrastructure is expected to accelerate. That trend could create a significant tailwind for Enerflex.

The company’s Energy Infrastructure segment remains a major growth driver, backed by roughly $1.3 billion in contracted revenue tied to long-term agreements. At the same time, its After-Market Services business continues to deliver dependable, higher-margin recurring revenue through maintenance, repairs, and support services.

Another positive sign is the strength of Enerflex’s Engineered Systems division. With an order backlog of approximately $1.3 billion, the company has strong visibility into future revenue.

With ongoing investments in natural gas, power generation, and energy infrastructure, Enerflex is likely to deliver solid growth, which will support its share price rally.