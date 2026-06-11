A TFSA Pick Yielding 7.6% With Dependable Cash Payments

One small-cap energy stock is quietly handing investors a 7.6% yield, growing production at a record pace, and funding it all without piling on debt.

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

The Canadian stock trades near 60% of its 2P net asset value, offering tax-free income and growth potential for TFSA investors.

First-quarter 2026 production hit a record 3,128 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with an industry-leading 84% operating netback margin.

Alvopetro Energy pays a quarterly dividend yielding 7.6%, funded entirely by its own cash flow rather than debt.

Here is the bottom line, right up front: I think Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV) is one of the most compelling income-and-growth stocks you can hold inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) today.

It pays a quarterly dividend and offers a tasty dividend yield of 7.6%. It is growing production at double-digit rates and generates enough cash flow to fund dividends and organic growth.

A TFSA is the perfect home for a stock like Alvopetro. Every dollar of that 7.6% dividend lands in your account tax-free, and so does any capital gain if the share price climbs.

Reinvest those payments, and the compounding does the heavy lifting over time.

Source: Getty Images Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 92% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 86% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of June 1st, 2026

Why a 7.6% dividend yield matters only if the company can pay it

While there are several high-dividend stocks, only a handful of these companies are positioned to deliver inflation-beating returns over time.

A high yield is often a warning sign and usually means the share price has cratered, driven by company-specific issues such as weak fundamentals.

Alvopetro is a small, Brazil-focused natural gas producer that recently entered the heavy oil market in Western Canada.

Since mid-2020, Alvopetro has generated US$217 million in funds flow from operations. Just over half of that was reinvested, while the rest was distributed among shareholders.

The company has paid out close to US$2 per share, or more than US$70 million, since starting the dividend in 2021. The current quarterly payment is US$0.12 per share. At recent prices, that is a 7.6% yield.

How Alvopetro funds growth and dividends without debt

Most high-yield energy names borrow to keep the dividend flowing during periods of economic uncertainty.

However, Alvopetro funds growth organically and still has a strong balance sheet with positive working capital net of debt.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, it reported record production of 3,128 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 25% year over year. Compared to the same period in 2024, it was a 41% increase.

Alvopetro reported its funds flow from operations rose to US$12.5 million in Q1, up from US$10.6 million last year.

It reported a Q1 operating netback margin of 84%, a metric that measures how much of each sales dollar remains after royalties and production costs. An 84% margin is rare, making it a top stock to own right now.

Alvopetro benefits from a high operating netback margin as it sells gas under a long-term contract at premium prices, currently above US$11 per thousand cubic feet. Second, royalty rates are low, at under 7%, and a Brazilian tax incentive keeps the effective tax rate near 15%.

The bull case for this Canadian dividend stock

Alvopetro’s strategy is to chase the best combinations of geology and tax regime.

As the company explains, it is “balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.”

In Brazil, the company is spending in 2026 to quadruple the takeaway capacity at its 100%-owned Murucututu field and expand its gas plant. It is also drilling a follow-up development well. These projects set the stage for what management sees as another 20%-plus year of production growth in 2027.

In Canada, Alvopetro holds 50% of more than 100 square miles in the Mannville heavy oil fairway in Saskatchewan. It has more than 100 drilling locations in inventory and targets internal rates of return between 50% and over 100%, even at a modest US$70 oil price.

The Foolish takeaway

Alvopetro offers something most income stocks cannot: a high, well-covered dividend backed by real cash flow, plus a visible multi-year growth plan in two countries, all trading below the value of its proven reserves.

The stock currently trades at roughly 60% of its 2P net asset value, which suggests the market has not fully priced in the growth ahead. For a TFSA investor who wants tax-free income today and tax-free upside tomorrow, that is a hard combination to find.