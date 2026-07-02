10.6% Yield: A Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock Canadians Should Watch

Monthly income can make dividend investing feel a lot more practical. Instead of waiting for quarterly cheques, investors can receive cash more often and use it to cover expenses, reinvest, or simply maintain a productive portfolio.

That’s the reason why I find monthly dividend stocks appealing, especially for Canadians trying to turn savings into a consistent stream of passive income. But when a stock has a double-digit dividend yield, it’s important to carefully look at its fundamentals. A high payout is only attractive if it is backed by stable cash flow, a sound balance sheet, and a business model capable of generating consistent earnings.

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) currently offers a 10.6% yield with monthly payouts, making it stand out for income investors. However, could this Toronto-based commercial mortgage lender actually sustain that level of income over the long term? Let’s look at what supports Timbercreek Financial’s payout and why I believe it could continue rewarding shareholders.

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A monthly payer with a high yield

Timbercreek Financial is not a traditional bank. Instead, it provides structured financing to commercial real estate borrowers, often in areas not fully served by larger lenders. Its portfolio is tied mainly to multi-residential, retail, and office properties.

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As of June 30, TF stock traded at $6.54 per share, giving the company a market cap of about $541 million. Its shares slipped 14% over the last year, which helps explain why its yield looks unusually high today.

Portfolio recycling remains the key story

In 2026, the company’s financial trends are being shaped by its efforts to resolve legacy staged loans and redeploy capital into higher-quality, income-producing investments. That process is expected to continue through the year and remains central to its earnings outlook.

Timbercreek advanced $224.2 million in new and existing net mortgages in the first quarter of 2026. That helped lift its net mortgage portfolio by 14.9% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.2 billion. If that capital continues moving into better loans, the portfolio could gradually become cleaner and more productive.

The payout deserves a close watch

Although Timbercreek’s monthly dividend is the main attraction, investors should keep an eye on dividend coverage. In the latest quarter, the company generated net investment income of $25.1 million, down from $28.6 million a year ago. At the same time, its distributable income fell slightly to $0.18 per share, compared with $0.19 per share last year.

Timbercreek declared $14.3 million in dividends for the quarter, or $0.17 per share, resulting in a distributable income payout ratio of 98.5%. Meanwhile, the company’s weighted average interest rate moderated to 7.7%, while variable-rate loans with rate floors still represented 88.4% of the portfolio.

I expect that lower funding costs, continued portfolio improvements, and the gradual deployment of capital into higher-quality mortgages could strengthen Timbercreek’s earnings over time. While its dividend payout ratio remains elevated, there are signs that management is steering the business in the right direction.

Is this monthly dividend stock worth buying?

Timbercreek Financial may not be the right fit for every investor, but it offers an attractive combination of an over-10% dividend yield and monthly income. As the company continues resolving legacy loans and expanding its higher-quality mortgage portfolio, its earnings profile could gradually improve. For income investors who don’t mind taking on a bit more risk, Timbercreek Financial could be a strong monthly dividend stock to own, as its high yield comes with higher risk but also the potential for bigger rewards.



