How a $20,000 TFSA Could Grow Into $100,000 by 2030

Aiming to turn $20,000 into $100,000 by 2030 likely requires extreme returns, and one Canadian space stock is positioned for that kind of growth.

It’s high risk because contracts and acquisitions can change quickly, but the upside is bigger than most stocks.

To reach $100,000 by 2030, you likely need close to 40% annual returns, even inside a TFSA.

Turning $20,000 into $100,000 by 2030 sounds more like a dare than a retirement plan. Yet once you break down the math, the goal becomes easier to understand, even if it still asks for the kind of growth that won’t come from timid investing.

The good news is that a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) gives every dollar of growth more room to work, since capital gains and investment income can stay sheltered from tax. That won’t create returns on its own, but it does make a big target a little more realistic.

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The rule of 75

That’s where the rule of 75 comes into play. This offers a quick way to estimate how long it takes money to double. Divide 75 by the annual return, and the answer gives you the approximate number of years needed to double your investment.

That matters here because $20,000 doesn’t need to rise all the way to $100,000 in one leap. It needs to double twice, reaching $40,000 and then $80,000, before one final push gets it over the line. That’s where the chart below helps show what different return levels could do.

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ANNUAL RETURN RULE OF 75 DOUBLING TIME APPROXIMATE VALUE OF $20,000 BY 2030 10% 7.5 years $32,210 15% 5 years $40,227 20% 3.75 years $49,766 30% 2.5 years $74,252 40% 1.9 years $107,565

The takeaway is pretty clear. To have a real shot at $100,000 by 2030, investors likely need returns close to 40% annually. That’s aggressive, which means the stock choice needs serious growth potential rather than a comfortable dividend and a polite little earnings beat.

The stock I’d use

For that kind of upside, I’d look at MDA Space (TSX:MDA), offering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% over the last five years. The company builds satellite systems, robotics, and mission-critical space technology for government and commercial customers, putting it at the center of several long-term trends.

That opportunity is already reflected in the numbers. First-quarter revenue rose 32% year over year to $464 million, while the backlog reached $3.7 billion. That gives MDA stock years of contracted work and a much clearer growth runway than a stock simply riding excitement around a theme.

The next phase could be even larger. MDA’s planned Blue Canyon Technologies acquisition would expand its spacecraft manufacturing footprint in the United States, adding more exposure to defence and government contracts while deepening its role in the fast-growing satellite market.

Once investors understand the math, this is where compound growth starts to matter. A stock capable of delivering several years of outsized revenue and earnings growth doesn’t need to jump 400% overnight. It needs to keep stacking wins while the market slowly recognizes how much larger the business can become.

Foolish takeaway

MDA stock is not a low-risk retirement stock. Contracts can shift, governments can delay projects, acquisitions can disappoint, and a high-growth name can fall hard when expectations get ahead of execution. That’s especially true when the goal itself already demands unusually strong returns.

Yet when it comes to growing $20,000 into $100,000 by 2030, MDA stock offers a great option. It won’t happen through average returns, and the rule of 75 makes that obvious in a hurry. Investors aiming for that kind of result need a stock with real momentum, a large market, and room to keep expanding, which is why MDA Space stands out as one of the more compelling high-growth TFSA ideas right now.