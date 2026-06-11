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The Dividend Stock I’d Pick Over Enbridge Stock, and Why I Keep Coming Back

Enbridge’s big yield is tempting, but Hydro One’s regulated, electricity-driven growth could be the calmer dividend winner for the next decade.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Enbridge pays a larger dividend backed by cash flow, but debt and energy-sector headlines add complexity.
  • Hydro One’s earnings and dividend are supported by regulated grid spending and rising Ontario power demand.
  • If you want fewer surprises, a smaller yield with steadier growth may beat the biggest payout.
10 stocks we like better than Enbridge

Some dividend decisions feel tougher than they should. Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has long looked like the easy answer for Canadian income investors. It offers a large yield, owns critical energy infrastructure, and has raised its dividend for decades. Yet when I look at the market today, the dividend stock I keep coming back to isn’t Enbridge stock. It’s Hydro One (TSX:H).

That may sound boring. Good. Boring can work beautifully when investors want reliable income and fewer surprises. Hydro One owns and operates much of Ontario’s electricity transmission and distribution system. It doesn’t need oil prices to co-operate. It doesn’t need a new export boom. It needs people, businesses, factories, data centres, and electric vehicles to keep using more power. That feels like a pretty solid starting point.

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies

Source: Getty Images

ENB

Enbridge stock still deserves respect. The company remains one of North America’s most important energy infrastructure names. It moves oil and gas, owns gas utilities, and continues to expand across energy demand themes. In the first quarter of 2026, Enbridge stock reported adjusted earnings of $2.1 billion, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98, and distributable cash flow of $3.9 billion. It also reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and grew its secured project backlog at $40 billion.

Those numbers support the dividend. Enbridge stock increased its quarterly payout by 3% for 2026, lifting the annual dividend to $3.88 per share. For income investors, that yield looks hard to ignore. The catch is that Enbridge stock comes with a more complicated story. It carries large debt, funds massive projects, and faces energy transition risk, regulatory pressure, and commodity-linked sentiment. The cash flows look steadier than oil prices, but the stock still trades with the baggage of the broader energy sector.

H

Hydro One offers a cleaner setup. The company’s growth comes from a regulated rate base, capital investments, and Ontario’s rising power needs. In the first quarter of 2026, Hydro One reported revenue of $2.7 billion and net income attributable to common shareholders of $391 million. EPS rose to $0.65 from $0.60 last year. It also invested $715 million in capital projects and placed $484 million of new assets into service.

That’s the part I like most. Hydro One can grow because Ontario needs a stronger grid. Population growth, housing, electrification, industrial demand, and data centres all add pressure to the electricity system. Hydro One sits right in the middle of that buildout. It doesn’t have to guess which technology wins. It helps move electricity where customers need it.

The dividend looks smaller than Enbridge stock’s, but I’d argue it looks safer and simpler. Hydro One declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share for June 2026. The yield won’t make investors gasp. Yet the business gives investors regulated earnings, essential demand, and a long runway for capital spending. At a time when many dividend investors chase the biggest yield, Hydro One offers something different: a lower-drama path to income growth.

Bottom line

I keep coming back to Hydro One because it fits the future more neatly. Enbridge stock helps power today’s economy, and it may reward patient income investors. But Hydro One gives me regulated electricity exposure at a time when electricity demand keeps climbing. The choice also comes down to temperament. Enbridge stock suits investors who want a bigger yield and can handle a messier balance sheet. Hydro One suits investors who want steadier growth from a service nobody can avoid. Yet here’s what both could bring in from a $7,000 investment, if we see both dividends and returns similar to the last year.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT1-YEAR RETURN LAST YEARESTIMATED PRICE IN 1 YEARESTIMATED TOTAL VALUE IN 1 YEAR
ENB$77.2690$3.88$349.20Quarterly$6,953.4023.11%$95.11$8,560.33
FTS$78.0689$2.54$226.06Quarterly$6,947.3418.47%$92.48$8,230.42

At this stage of the cycle, I’d rather take the second path for my portfolio. For a dividend stock I’d pick over Enbridge stock, Hydro One gets my vote. It may not shout for attention. It just keeps building, earning, and paying. For long-term investors, that can be enough.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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