What’s the Deal With Northland Power’s Dividend?

Northland Power’s dividend cut looks painful at first, but it may be the reset that funds offshore wind growth and steadies the balance sheet.

Recent results and 2026 guidance suggest the new payout is far more sustainable than the old one.

Dividend cuts sting. Yet they also force investors to ask better questions. Northland Power (TSX:NPI) spent years as a favourite monthly income stock, helped by renewable power assets, long-term contracts, and a dividend that looked steady. Then the company reset the payout for 2026, and many investors asked the same thing: what’s the deal with NPI stock’s dividend now?

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Looking back

The answer looks less dramatic than the share-price reaction might suggest. NPI stock didn’t scrap its dividend. It lowered it to $0.06 per share monthly, or $0.72 annually. The move hurt investors who owned the stock mainly for income, but it also gave the company more room to fund growth, protect the balance sheet, and finish major offshore wind projects without leaning too hard on outside capital.

NPI stock isn’t some everyday utility. It owns and develops renewable power assets across offshore wind, onshore renewables, natural gas, and battery storage. Its portfolio sells electricity under contracts, which can create fairly predictable cash flow. Yet its biggest opportunity comes from building large projects. Those projects can create value, but they also demand serious capital before they start producing cash.

Numbers don’t lie

The latest results gave investors some comfort. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue from energy sales climbed to $775 million from $665 million a year earlier. Net income rose to $161 million from $111 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased to $427 million from $361 million. Those numbers don’t scream dividend disaster, but show a company still producing strong operating results while it works through a heavy investment phase.

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NPI stock also reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. Management expects adjusted EBITDA of $1.45 billion to $1.65 billion and free cash flow per share of $1.05 to $1.25. That makes the new $0.72 annual dividend easier to understand. At the midpoint of guidance, the payout looks far more manageable than the old dividend would have looked. In short, management seems to have chosen a dividend it can better support, rather than one that investors simply liked more.

Looking ahead

The monthly schedule still adds appeal. Investors who want regular cash flow can collect payments every month instead of waiting for a quarterly cheque. At a recent yield near 3%, NPI stock no longer looks like a high-yield bargain. But that may be the point. The stock now looks more like a renewable power growth-and-income name than a pure income play.

The key catalyst sits in offshore wind. NPI stock continues to advance Baltic Power and Hai Long, two massive projects that could reshape earnings once they reach full operation. If management executes well, today’s lower dividend could look like a smart reset rather than a retreat. The company would keep more cash now, finish major projects, and then potentially rebuild investor confidence later.

Still, investors should stay realistic. Offshore wind projects carry construction, cost, financing, and timing risks. Higher interest rates can make renewable developers look less attractive. Political and regulatory changes can also complicate long-term power projects. NPI stock’s dividend now looks safer, but the stock still depends on execution.

Bottom line

So, what’s the deal with the dividend? It’s smaller, but probably healthier. That won’t please every income investor. Anyone who bought NPI stock only for a higher monthly payout may feel disappointed. But for investors with a longer horizon, the reset could give the company a cleaner path forward. In fact, even $7,000 can bring in ample income.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT NPI $22.43 312 $0.72 $224.64 Monthly $6,998.16

NPI stock now offers a modest monthly dividend, exposure to clean power growth, and a chance for upside if its big projects deliver. The stock isn’t risk-free. No renewable developer is. But after the dividend reset, the payout looks less like a warning sign and more like a practical decision.