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1 Dividend Stock Down 4% Canadians Can Buy and Hold for Decades

A small pullback has made National Bank easier to buy, and its mix of fast earnings growth and dividend increases could reward long-term holders.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • National Bank is growing profits quickly and just raised its dividend, even as the economy stays mixed.
  • The Canadian Western Bank deal could add scale and growth, but integration and credit losses are real risks.
  • The yield is modest, yet a sustainable payout and compounding dividend growth can beat higher-yield, weaker stocks over time.
10 stocks we like better than National Bank Of Canada

A great dividend stock doesn’t need to be on sale forever. Sometimes it only needs to pull back enough to make patient investors pay attention.

That looks like the case with National Bank (TSX:NA). The dividend stock recently sat about 4% below its 52-week high, after a strong run that still left new buyers with a better entry point than they had only weeks ago. So, is it worth it?

dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

NA

National Bank rarely gets the same national attention as its bigger peers. That can make it more interesting. It’s Canada’s sixth-largest bank stock, with deep strength in Quebec, a growing national wealth-management business, and capital markets operations that can shine when deal activity improves. It also now owns Canadian Western Bank, giving it a stronger presence in Western Canada and more room to grow outside its home market.

Canadian banks face a mixed economy, cautious borrowers, and pressure from credit losses. Yet National Bank keeps showing why it deserves a premium reputation. In its second quarter of 2026, the bank reported net income of $1.23 billion, up 38% from last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) also rose 41% to $3.06.

The dividend also looks appealing for long-term investors. National Bank raised its quarterly dividend by $0.08 to $1.32 per share. That gives shareholders $5.28 per share annually, yielding about 2.6% at recent prices. Some investors may shrug at that, but they shouldn’t. A lower yield from a fast-growing bank can beat a high yield from a weaker company over decades.

Growth and income

The payout also looks reasonable, at a 46% ratio. That gives management room to invest, absorb credit noise, and still reward shareholders. Yet the timely catalyst comes from scale. The Canadian Western Bank deal gives National Bank a bigger commercial footprint and a stronger Western Canadian platform. If management integrates it well, the bank could grow earnings faster than investors expect. A friendlier rate environment could also help loan demand and market activity recover over time.

Still, investors need to respect the risks. Bank stocks feel economic stress quickly. If unemployment rises, housing weakens, or businesses pull back, loan losses can climb. National Bank also now needs to prove it can integrate Canadian Western Bank without stumbling. A strong quarter does not erase those risks.

Valuation deserves a balanced view, too. National Bank doesn’t look dirt cheap after its big climb over the last year, with shares trading at 18.3 times earnings. Investors buying today should not expect an instant rebound simply because the stock dipped from its high. That’s the useful part of a pullback. Buying slowly can help reduce timing risk while leaving room to add if another market wobble arrives.

Bottom line

That’s why this stock fits a buy-and-hold mindset. National Bank combines earnings growth, dividend growth, acquisition upside, and a powerful Canadian banking franchise. It won’t avoid every downturn, but it has the kind of discipline and profitability that can help patient investors compound wealth through market cycles. And even now, a $7,000 investment can bring in strong income for any investor.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NA$207.8233$5.28$174.24Quarterly$6,858.06

So, is a 4% pullback enough? For Canadians who want a dividend stock they can tuck away for decades, National Bank looks worth buying in stages today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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