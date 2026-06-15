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Why Smart Investors Are Eyeing These 3 Canadian Stocks Right Now

Three Canadian stocks with market-beating returns in 2026 are candidates in a smart investor’s watchlist.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
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Key Points
  • June 2026’s wild TSX swings produced record highs and steep losses, but Bird Construction (BDT), RioCan (REI.UN), and BlackBerry (BB) are flashing buy signals.
  • Bird Construction (+107% YTD, ~$58.52, +23.7% YTD, ~$22.59, ~5.1% yield) reported Q1 net income of $93M, 97.9% occupancy and has 75% of 2026 growth contractually secured.
  • BlackBerry (~+138% since year-end 2025, ~$12.32) is now a software-growth story led by QNX (FY26 adj. net income +92%, Q4 QNX revenue +20%), suited to investors seeking growth despite market turbulence.
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Wild price swings have become a common occurrence in the stock market in June 2026. The Toronto Stock Exchange has registered two record-high finishes but also posted massive losses in between. While it has been a roller coaster ride for the broader market, some companies are flashing buy signals.

Smart investors must be eyeing three mid-cap Canadian stocks right now. Bird Construction (TSX:BDT), RioCan (TSX:REI.UN), and BlackBerry Limited (TSX:BB) continue to rise amidst the turbulence.

woman considering the future

Source: Getty Images

Winning amid the noise

Bird Construction is the TSX’s newest rising star. The stock has surged 84% over the last three months, leading to a market-beating 107% year-to-date gain. BDT trades at $58.52 per share and pays a modest 1.4% dividend. It hit a new high of $64.16 on June 4, 2026. The total three-year return is plus-658%.

Note that Bird Construction is a back-to-back TSX30 winner. It ranked 7th and 17th among Canada’s 30 top-performing stocks in 2024 and 2025, respectively. The $3.3 billion builder has become a dominant player in the country’s construction industry. It offers construction, design-build, and maintenance services across building, industrial, and infrastructure markets.

The compelling reason to invest in Bird is its record contracted backlog of $5.4 billion at the end of Q1 2026. It provides clear revenue visibility into the future. Moreover, Bird Construction is also a major participant in Canada’s multi-year AI data centre buildout.

Secured growth

RioCan has displayed resilience thus far in 2026, alongside strong momentum. The $6.6 billion real estate investment trust (REIT) reported record-breaking operational results in Q1 2026. In the three months ending March 31, 2026, net income reached $93 million compared to the $84.2 million net loss in Q1 2025. The blended leasing spread rose to 25.8% from 17.5% a year ago, while the occupancy rate was 97.9%. Net operating income (NOI) increased 2.2% year-over-year to $182.7 million.

Its President and CEO, Jonathan Gitlin, takes pride in RioCan’s resilient retail-focused platform. “We are successfully unlocking embedded growth by leveraging our high-quality assets to capitalize on this leasing supercycle,” he said. The REIT has contractually secured 75% of growth from core retail in 2026.

Performance-wise, REI.UN is up 23.7% year-to-date. At $22.59 per share, the dividend offer is 5.1%, with a monthly payout.

Strong growth driver

BlackBerry Limited is back on center stage, following a plus-137.8% breakout from year-end 2025 to $12.32. Smartphones are history for this $7.2 billion software company, which now provides intelligent software and services to enterprises and governments.

The QNX Division is the primary driver of growth. It provides high-performance foundational software that helps simplify the most complex challenges across various industries. QNX’s collaboration with NVIDIA aims to deliver a unified, deterministic platform for regulated robotics, medical devices, and industrial systems.

According to its CEO, John J. Giamatteo, BlackBerry has transformed into a profitable growth company, while QNX is now a Rule of 40 business. Adjusted net income in fiscal 2026 (12 months ending February 28, 2026) rose 92% to US$97.3 million versus US$50.6 million. QNX revenue in Q4 fiscal 2026 increased 20% year-over-year to a record US$78.7 million.

No roller coaster ride

The three mid-cap stocks are not part of the roller coaster ride, given their year-to-date performance. Personal sector preference and risk tolerance will ultimately determine where a smart investor’s money will go.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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