5 TSX Dividend Stocks for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

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Their distributions are backed by fundamentally strong businesses with resilient earnings and sustainable payout ratios.

These Canadian dividend stocks have uninterruptedly paid and increased their dividends year after year.

The TSX has several high-quality dividend stocks that can generate consistent income. However, here I’ll focus on the ones with the ability to deliver steady cash flow in any market. These Canadian stocks are backed by fundamentally strong businesses with resilient earnings and sustainable payout ratios. Moreover, these TSX stocks have a solid history of growing their distributions for years.

With this background, here are five TSX dividend stocks for steady cash in any market.

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TSX dividend stock #1: Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX: CU) is a reliable income stock, supported by a defensive, regulated business model that generates stable cash flows across economic cycles. Its 54-year streak of consecutive dividend increases, the longest among Canadian companies, highlights the resilience of its earnings and commitment to shareholder returns.

The company’s future output remains well protected. Management plans to invest about $12 billion in regulated utility assets between 2026 and 2030, which should expand its rate base and drive predictable earnings growth. At the same time, long-term contracts improve cash flow visibility and limit earnings volatility. These factors collectively strengthen Canadian Utilities’ ability to sustain and steadily grow its dividend over the long term.

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TSX dividend stock #2: Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is another top stock from the utility sector that Canadians could consider for generating steady cash flow. It has increased its distributions for 52 consecutive years, which shows Fortis’s ability to generate stable earnings across economic cycles and market downturns. Its focus on regulated electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution provides predictable revenue and cash flow, largely shielding earnings from commodity-price volatility.

Looking ahead, Fortis’s $28.8 billion capital plan will expand its regulated rate base and drive steady earnings and dividends. Further, rising electricity demand across North America, led by data centre expansion, positions it well to deliver strong growth and will support steady dividend growth.

TSX dividend stock #3: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a reliable income stock, supported by decades of consistent dividend growth and a compelling yield. Its payouts are supported by regulated assets and long-term contracts, which help generate stable cash flows regardless of commodity price swings. Further, it maintains a sustainable payout ratio.

Looking ahead, Enbridge’s management expects earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF) to grow steadily, supported by a secured $39 billion project backlog. Further, rising energy demand, along with opportunities related to AI-driven data centres and energy transition projects, provides a solid platform for long-term growth. Overall, Enbridge is a worry-free dividend stock to generate steady cash across all market conditions.

TSX dividend stock #4: Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a dependable dividend stock with 30 consecutive years of dividend growth. Its extensive rail network across North America creates a strong competitive moat, enabling the transport of essential goods and generating resilient revenue through varying economic conditions.

Further, the industry’s high barriers to entry support pricing power and healthy margins, strengthening its cash flow. In addition, ongoing operational efficiencies and improving freight demand position Canadian National Railway to sustain earnings growth and continue increasing its dividend in the years ahead.

TSX dividend stock #5: Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of the top dividend payers, backed by 26 consecutive years of dividend increases. CNQ’s payouts are supported by its strong portfolio of long-life, low-decline assets, which support stable production and strong cash flow across commodity cycles while limiting reinvestment needs.

In addition, Canadian Natural is performing well, with its recent quarterly financial results benefitting from rising oil and gas prices. This has helped lower debt at an accelerated pace. Overall, CNQ’s high-quality assets, strong balance sheet, and extensive undeveloped land holdings position it well to deliver steady growth, supporting its payouts.