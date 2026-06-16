Discover a smart TFSA strategy that uses ETFs and dividends to help effectively double your $7,000 contribution over time.

A Smart Strategy to Use Your TFSA to Effectively Double Your $7,000 Contribution

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Enhance Returns with Dividend Income : Including high-yield dividend stocks such as Bank of Nova Scotia can further accelerate TFSA growth with ongoing income streams, offering a balanced strategy that combines growth and income for robust long-term returns.

Strategic Investment Choices with ETFs : By investing the $7,000 annual TFSA contribution in growth-focused ETFs like iShares Core Equity ETF and BMO S&P 500 Index ETF, investors can leverage broad market exposure and significant growth potential over time.

When used properly, a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best wealth-building tools available to Canadian investors. That’s because the money inside the account, whether it’s capital gains, dividends, or distributions, grows tax-free.

That’s a huge factor to consider when looking at the $7,000 TFSA contribution for 2026. On its own, $7,000 is a great contribution. But investors can turn that same contribution into much more over time by spreading it across a smart mix of growth-focused ETFs and dividend-paying stocks.

In fact, it’s entirely possible to double that TFSA contribution thanks to long-term compounding. This approach helps your TFSA grow more efficiently by combining growth and income.

Source: Getty Images

A TFSA can turn one contribution into much more

While the contribution limit matters, it isn’t the biggest advantage that a TFSA offers. What can happen after money is invested is the bigger draw.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 91% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 87% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of June 15th, 2026

A $7,000 contribution that sits in cash won’t grow. But the right investments can help that money grow through market returns, dividends, and reinvestment.

And that’s how a TFSA can double your contribution.

Here’s a look at some of the investments to help support that goal.

Start with a simple all-in-one base

The first option for TFSA investors to consider is iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT). This ETF can work as the foundation of the TFSA strategy.

That’s because this ETF gives investors broad equity exposure in one simple holding. The fund is a fund-of-funds that includes not only Canadian but also U.S. and international stocks, as well. This makes it a useful core option for long-term investors.

Prospective investors looking at income potential should note that this fund only offers a yield of about 1.5%. And that’s OK. Income is not the goal of this ETF.

The main focus is diversification and long-term growth. In fact, over the trailing 12-month period, the fund has registered 29% growth.

This makes the ETF a strong long-term anchor for TFSA investors focused on growth.

Add in some U.S. market exposure

A second ETF to add to your TFSA to kickstart that contribution growth is the BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:ZSP). Unlike the iShares Core Equity ETF mentioned above, which is a fund-of-funds, the BMO S&P invests in companies directly.

More specifically, this fund provides direct exposure to the S&P 500 by investing in some of the largest, most successful companies from the U.S. market.

That includes companies across technology, healthcare, consumer goods, financials, and industrials.

Income isn’t the main focus of this fund, but it does offer investors a yield of 0.75%. Growth exposure is what investors are getting with this fund. As of the time of writing, the fund has provided growth of nearly 29% over the trailing 12-month period.

For prospective investors, this fund strengthens the growth side of a TFSA by capturing long-term U.S. market exposure.

Add some big bank dividend income

It would be nearly impossible to outline a list of great investments to include in a TFSA and not mention one of Canada’s big bank stocks. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) isn’t the largest of the big banks, but it is the most international bank in Canada.

That international exposure is one reason Scotiabank often stands apart from its peers, while its higher yield also gives investors more income potential. As of the time of writing, Scotiabank offers a yield of 3.9% and over a decade of annual increases.

That recurring income stream can be useful inside a TFSA. Investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income can choose to reinvest those dividends. This allows the income stream to keep growing as additional shares are added.

For investors who want their TFSA to produce cash flow, Scotiabank can help move the account in that direction.

A balanced TFSA strategy can do the heavy lifting

Long-term TFSA portfolios are built for diversification and balance. With the trio of investments outlined above, investors get exposure to a global portfolio, broad U.S. growth, and dividend income from a Canadian blue-chip.

Together, those holdings create a simple portfolio that can, over time, double your $7,000 TFSA contribution.

In my opinion, any one of the above could be a core holding in a well-diversified portfolio. Buy them, hold them, and watch your future portfolio grow.