Freedom 55 can work, but you’ll need a “bridge” portfolio to cover years before CPP and OAS start.

Freedom 55: How Do Your TFSA and RRSP Savings Stack Up?

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Use both RRSPs for tax deductions and TFSAs for tax-free bridge withdrawals, with Sun Life as one diversified dividend option.

The median 55–64 household RRSP is $120,000 and average TFSA balances are roughly $37,600–$45,100, so many retirees need more savings.

Retiring at 55 means funding at least five years before CPP (60) and OAS (65) can begin.

Freedom 55 sounds like coffee by the lake at 10 a.m. The catch is that retiring at 55 creates an expensive gap before government benefits begin.

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The numbers

Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payments can’t begin until 60, and taking them then permanently reduces the monthly amount. Old Age Security (OAS) normally starts at 65. Someone leaving work at 55 may therefore need personal savings to fund at least five years without either benefit.

So, how large should those savings be? Statistics Canada’s latest figures provide a useful reality check, although these are reference points rather than retirement commandments carved into stone.

AGE GROUP MEDIAN RRSP SAVINGS AVERAGE TFSA BALANCE Under 35 $15,000 $16,760 for ages 30–34 35–44 $33,000 $18,842–$20,670 45–54 $72,600 $24,150–$30,190 55–64 $120,000 $37,600–$45,109

The Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) figures are household medians, while the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) numbers are individual averages among account holders, so shouldn’t simply be added together. Pensions, home equity, debt, retirement age, and expected spending can also make two identical balances produce wildly different retirements.

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Use both

An RRSP provides a tax deduction today, while investments grow tax-deferred until withdrawal. Withdrawals become taxable income, making the account particularly attractive when contributions are deducted at a higher tax rate than the investor expects to pay during retirement.

The 2026 RRSP dollar maximum is $33,810, although personal room generally depends on previous income, pension adjustments, and unused room. The TFSA adds another $7,000 of annual room, with unused amounts carrying forward.

Growth and withdrawals inside a TFSA are generally tax-free, and withdrawals won’t increase taxable income or reduce federal income-tested benefits. Someone targeting Freedom 55 could use the TFSA for those early bridge years while allowing the RRSP to keep compounding.

Consistency can close a surprising amount of ground. Investing $1,000 monthly for 15 years would grow to approximately $317,000 at an average 7% annual return. Returns won’t arrive in a perfectly polite straight line, but regular contributions remove the need to predict every market wobble. So, where should investors make those contributions?

SLF

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) could provide part of that long-term portfolio. Sun Life stock sells insurance, wealth-management, health-benefit, and retirement products across Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also manages approximately $1.58 trillion in assets.

First-quarter underlying earnings per share (EPS) increased 4% to $1.89, helped by growth in Asia, Canada, and the U.S. Health & Risk Solutions. Management increased the quarterly dividend from $0.92 to $0.96, giving the shares a yield near 3.3% at writing

The dividend consumes roughly 51% of annualized first-quarter underlying earnings, while Sun Life stock’s 143% capital ratio provides additional financial protection. Meanwhile, recent investments in BGO, Crescent Capital, and Bell Partners should expand the asset-management business and its fee income.

The shares trade around 21.5 times earnings at writing. That valuation appears reasonable, although it’s no yard-sale sticker after the stock’s strong run. Even so, this is what just that $7,000 contribution could earn.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SLF $115.35 60 $3.84 $230.40 Quarterly $6,921.00

Foolish takeaway

Sun Life stock remains exposed to financial-market declines, asset-management outflows, insurance claims, currencies, and acquisition execution. One stock also shouldn’t become an entire retirement portfolio, no matter how beautifully its dividend behaves.

Investors below the national benchmarks haven’t failed Freedom 55, while those above them haven’t automatically secured it. A realistic spending target, steady TFSA and RRSP contributions, and years of compounding can still turn today’s balance into tomorrow’s gloriously empty calendar.