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Down 25%, This Dividend Stock is a Top Forever Hold

Brookfield Asset Management is down about 25% from its high, but its fee-driven, global investing machine still looks built to compound for years.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Brookfield Asset Management earns recurring fees managing over $1 trillion across infrastructure, renewables, real estate, and credit.
  • Its latest quarter showed growing fee-related and distributable earnings, supporting future dividend growth.
  • The stock can swing with rates and fundraising, but the pullback may be a long-term entry point.
10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management

Sometimes a stock falls for reasons that don’t wreck the long-term story. Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) looks like one of those cases. The dividend stock trades about 25% below its 52-week high at writing, which can make investors wonder whether the shine has worn off. Yet this is still one of the most compelling forever-hold stocks on the TSX for anyone who likes income, global scale, and long-term growth tied to real assets.

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Source: Getty Images

BAM

BAM stock isn’t a bank, utility, or pipeline, but a global alternative asset manager. That means it raises money from institutions and wealthy clients, then invests that capital across infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, private equity, and credit. The model can sound complicated, but the attraction is simple. Brookfield earns fees for managing capital, and as assets grow, those fees can grow too.

That makes BAM stock different from a typical dividend stock. Its payout doesn’t depend on one power plant, one mortgage book, or one pipeline system. It depends on Brookfield’s ability to raise money, invest it well, and keep clients coming back. That’s why scale matters so much here. BAM stock’s broader ecosystem manages more than US$1 trillion in assets, giving it reach most Canadian companies simply can’t match.

Into earnings

The latest quarter supported the long-term case. In the first quarter of 2026, BAM stock reported fee-related earnings of US$772 million, up 11% from last year. Distributable earnings reached US$702 million, up 7%. Fee-bearing capital rose to US$614 billion, up 12% year over year.

The dividend adds another reason to watch the stock now. BAM stock declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.50 per share, which gives investors a meaningful income stream while they wait for growth to keep building. It’s not the highest yield on the TSX, but the bigger appeal comes from dividend growth potential supported by fee growth, fundraising, and long-term demand for private assets.

The catalyst is the world’s need for capital. Governments and companies need money for power grids, data centres, roads, ports, renewable energy, housing, and credit markets. BAM stock sits right in the middle of that demand. It doesn’t need to win every project. It just needs to keep attracting investors who want exposure to essential assets.

Looking ahead

Recent news also shows the breadth of opportunity. Brookfield and Foxconn announced plans to develop up to one gigawatt of utility-scale wind, solar, and battery assets in Vietnam. That shows how Brookfield can pair global capital with corporate demand for reliable power. As AI, electrification, and manufacturing growth push energy needs higher, that skill could become even more valuable.

BAM stock also benefits from a business model that can compound without huge balance-sheet strain. Brookfield often earns management fees on committed capital, then can earn performance fees when investments do well. That creates upside without forcing shareholders to fund every project directly. For a long-term investor, that mix of scale, expertise, and capital-light growth looks attractive.

There are risks, however. Higher interest rates can pressure asset values and make fundraising harder. Real estate exposure can still worry investors. Credit markets can wobble. BAM stock also trades on expectations, so the stock can fall if fee growth slows. Investors should not treat it as a guaranteed winner just because Brookfield has a strong name.

Bottom line

Still, forever-hold stocks rarely look perfect when they go on sale. They usually come with some worry attached. BAM stock’s pullback gives long-term investors a chance to look past the mood of the moment and focus on the machine underneath. And right now, it also offers up more dividends at a discount, even with just $7,000 invested.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BAM$66.46105$2.77$290.85Quarterly$6,978.30

For investors seeking a dividend stock to tuck away for years, Brookfield Asset Management checks several boxes. It has global scale, recurring fees, a growing dividend, and exposure to major investment themes. Down about 25%, BAM stock looks less like a broken stock and more like a top forever hold taking a healthy breather at a rare discount right now.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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