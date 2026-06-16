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Turn Your $14,000 TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

A $14,000 TFSA can snowball faster than you think when it’s invested in a steady dividend payer like Hydro One.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Hydro One is a regulated Ontario utility, so its cash flow is steadier than most stocks.
  • It’s benefiting from rising electricity demand and plans major grid investments that can support growth.
  • The dividend is reliable and growing, and reinvesting it tax-free can compound a small TFSA over time.
10 stocks we like better than Hydro One

A $14,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can feel too small to matter. But that’s where many investors get it wrong. The goal doesn’t need to be instant income. The better move is to buy companies that generate steady cash, reinvest wisely, pay reliable dividends, and let tax-free compounding do the heavy lifting. Over time, that can turn a modest TFSA into a far more powerful account.

The first rule is simple. Don’t chase yield just because the headline looks tempting. A big payout can disappear fast if the business can’t support it. Instead, investors should look for companies with durable cash flow, essential services, and a reason to keep growing. Inside a TFSA, that mix can work beautifully because dividends and future gains don’t create a tax bill.

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

H

That brings me to Hydro One (TSX:H). Hydro One owns and operates transmission and distribution assets across Ontario, moving electricity to homes, businesses, and communities. Canadians don’t stop using power when markets fall, and that gives Hydro One the kind of stability many TFSA investors should want.

Hydro One looks especially relevant now because electricity demand keeps rising. Data centres, electric vehicles, home heating changes, population growth, and industrial investment all need a stronger grid. Canada talks a lot about clean energy, but none of it works without transmission lines, substations, and local distribution networks. Hydro One sits right in the middle of that need.

The business snapshot is easy to understand. Hydro One earns regulated returns on the infrastructure it builds and maintains. Regulators don’t remove all risk, but they do give the company a clearer path than many cyclical businesses. That can make earnings and cash flow easier to forecast.

Into earnings

The latest numbers support the case. In the first quarter of 2026, Hydro One reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.59, up from $0.49 the year before. Revenue also rose to $2.24 billion from $2.03 billion. For a utility, that kind of steady improvement matters more than a sudden growth burst.

The dividend adds another reason to watch the stock. Hydro One raised its quarterly dividend to $0.33 per share for 2026, continuing its pattern of gradual increases. The yield may not look massive beside riskier income stocks, but investors shouldn’t dismiss it. A dependable dividend, reinvested inside a TFSA, can build serious momentum over time.

More to come

The bigger catalyst is grid spending. Ontario needs more power infrastructure, and Hydro One plans to invest billions over the next several years to expand and strengthen its system. That gives the company a long runway, especially as electricity demand grows across the province.

Risks still matter. Hydro One carries debt, as most utilities do. Higher interest rates can pressure financing costs and investor sentiment. Regulators can also limit returns, and large infrastructure projects can run into delays. This isn’t a stock for investors chasing quick upside. It’s a stock for investors who want steady cash flow and patient growth.

Bottom line

A $14,000 TFSA doesn’t need frantic trading. Split across durable cash generators, reinvest dividends or gains, add new contribution room, and let time work. Hydro One gives Canadians a homegrown utility with essential assets. And even now, $14,000 can generate significant income for a TFSA.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
H$56.75246$1.41$346.86Quarterly$13,960.50

In short, investors should consider buying durable businesses before the market feels easy, then let their cash flow, contracts, dividends, and patient reinvestment build the account while headlines do their usual shouting from the sidelines. That’s how a small TFSA starts acting much bigger.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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