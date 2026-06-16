Turn Your $14,000 TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

A $14,000 TFSA can snowball faster than you think when it’s invested in a steady dividend payer like Hydro One.

The dividend is reliable and growing, and reinvesting it tax-free can compound a small TFSA over time.

Hydro One is a regulated Ontario utility, so its cash flow is steadier than most stocks.

A $14,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can feel too small to matter. But that’s where many investors get it wrong. The goal doesn’t need to be instant income. The better move is to buy companies that generate steady cash, reinvest wisely, pay reliable dividends, and let tax-free compounding do the heavy lifting. Over time, that can turn a modest TFSA into a far more powerful account.

The first rule is simple. Don’t chase yield just because the headline looks tempting. A big payout can disappear fast if the business can’t support it. Instead, investors should look for companies with durable cash flow, essential services, and a reason to keep growing. Inside a TFSA, that mix can work beautifully because dividends and future gains don’t create a tax bill.

Source: Getty Images

H

That brings me to Hydro One (TSX:H). Hydro One owns and operates transmission and distribution assets across Ontario, moving electricity to homes, businesses, and communities. Canadians don’t stop using power when markets fall, and that gives Hydro One the kind of stability many TFSA investors should want.

Hydro One looks especially relevant now because electricity demand keeps rising. Data centres, electric vehicles, home heating changes, population growth, and industrial investment all need a stronger grid. Canada talks a lot about clean energy, but none of it works without transmission lines, substations, and local distribution networks. Hydro One sits right in the middle of that need.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 91% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 87% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of June 15th, 2026

The business snapshot is easy to understand. Hydro One earns regulated returns on the infrastructure it builds and maintains. Regulators don’t remove all risk, but they do give the company a clearer path than many cyclical businesses. That can make earnings and cash flow easier to forecast.

Into earnings

The latest numbers support the case. In the first quarter of 2026, Hydro One reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.59, up from $0.49 the year before. Revenue also rose to $2.24 billion from $2.03 billion. For a utility, that kind of steady improvement matters more than a sudden growth burst.

The dividend adds another reason to watch the stock. Hydro One raised its quarterly dividend to $0.33 per share for 2026, continuing its pattern of gradual increases. The yield may not look massive beside riskier income stocks, but investors shouldn’t dismiss it. A dependable dividend, reinvested inside a TFSA, can build serious momentum over time.

More to come

The bigger catalyst is grid spending. Ontario needs more power infrastructure, and Hydro One plans to invest billions over the next several years to expand and strengthen its system. That gives the company a long runway, especially as electricity demand grows across the province.

Risks still matter. Hydro One carries debt, as most utilities do. Higher interest rates can pressure financing costs and investor sentiment. Regulators can also limit returns, and large infrastructure projects can run into delays. This isn’t a stock for investors chasing quick upside. It’s a stock for investors who want steady cash flow and patient growth.

Bottom line

A $14,000 TFSA doesn’t need frantic trading. Split across durable cash generators, reinvest dividends or gains, add new contribution room, and let time work. Hydro One gives Canadians a homegrown utility with essential assets. And even now, $14,000 can generate significant income for a TFSA.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT H $56.75 246 $1.41 $346.86 Quarterly $13,960.50

In short, investors should consider buying durable businesses before the market feels easy, then let their cash flow, contracts, dividends, and patient reinvestment build the account while headlines do their usual shouting from the sidelines. That’s how a small TFSA starts acting much bigger.