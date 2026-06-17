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The Top Canadian Stock to Buy in 2026 With $26,000

Killam Apartment REIT could turn a $26,000 investment into steady monthly cash flow while giving you exposure to Canada’s tight rental market.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Killam owns apartments across Canada, and strong rental demand supports steady rent growth and occupancy.
  • Its latest quarter showed improving fundamentals, with same-property NOI up and FFO per unit rising.
  • The monthly distribution offers income now, but debt and interest rates remain the key risks for REIT investors.
10 stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT

A $26,000 investment can move the needle. It won’t make most investors rich overnight, but placed in the right Canadian stock, it can start building income, growth, and discipline all at once. That’s why Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) looks like one of the top Canadian stocks to buy in 2026 for investors who want real estate exposure without buying another property.

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Source: Getty Images

KMP

The market still feels tricky. Interest rates remain a major concern for real estate stocks, housing affordability still hurts Canadians, and renters keep facing tight supply in many cities. That mix creates frustration for households, but it can also support landlords with quality properties in strong markets.

Killam owns and operates apartments and manufactured home communities across Canada. Its portfolio leans heavily toward Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. This gives investors exposure to rental housing, one of the most basic needs in the economy.

Canada’s housing shortage hasn’t gone away. Apartment demand remains strong, especially as high home prices and mortgage costs keep many people renting longer. For investors, that creates a simple business case. A well-run apartment real estate investment trust (REIT) can raise rents over time, improve occupancy, and collect steady monthly cash flow.

Into earnings

Killam’s latest quarter showed that strength. In the first quarter of 2026, the dividend stock reported net income of $50.3 million, compared with a loss last year. Same-property revenue rose 5%, while same-property net operating income (NOI) climbed 5.4%. Funds from operations (FFO) came in at $0.287 per unit, up 3.2% from last year.

Those numbers show steady progress from a dividend stock tied to a real and ongoing need. Killam also bought back 400,601 trust units during the quarter at an average price of $16.44 per unit. Management said those purchases came at a meaningful discount to net asset value, making it a practical move when a dividend stock believes its own units look cheap.

More to come

The distribution adds another reason to watch it. Killam pays $0.06 per unit each month, or $0.72 per year. Recent data showed a forward yield near 3.8%. So, a $26,000 investment could produce about $1,014 in annual income at that yield, or roughly $83 per month. That won’t replace a paycheque, but inside a tax-beneficial account, it can become a strong building block.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
KMP.UN$18.821,381$0.72$994.32Monthly$25,990.42

The better opportunity may come from combining income with long-term growth. Killam doesn’t just collect rent. It can improve properties, develop new apartments, and benefit as rents reset across its portfolio. If interest rates ease over time, apartment REIT valuations could also improve. That gives the dividend stock both income appeal and recovery potential.

Investors still need to understand the risks. REITs carry debt, and higher borrowing costs can pressure cash flow. Killam also suspended its dividend reinvestment plan in April 2026, so investors who want automatic compounding need to manage that themselves.

Bottom line

Even with those risks, Killam looks attractive for 2026. It owns real assets. It serves a basic need, paying monthly income, and it trades in a sector that still hasn’t fully recovered from the pressure of higher rates. A $26,000 investment should never go into one stock without thought. But for investors building a diversified Canadian portfolio, Killam deserves a spot near the top of the watch list.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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