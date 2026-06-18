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A 7% Dividend Stock Paying Monthly Cash

Slate Grocery REIT offers a tempting 7% monthly payout, but its real appeal is that it’s backed by grocery-anchored U.S. shopping centres.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Slate pays a roughly 7% yield monthly, which can help TFSA investors reinvest and compound faster.
  • Its properties are anchored by grocery stores, supporting steadier traffic and rent demand through weak economies.
  • Key risks are interest rates, U.S. retail/property conditions, and CAD/USD currency swings affecting Canadian payouts.
10 stocks we like better than Slate Grocery REIT

Monthly cash still gets attention. That’s especially true when markets feel expensive, interest rates stay annoying, and investors want income they can actually see arrive. A dividend stock paying around 7% can look tempting fast. But a big yield alone doesn’t make a stock worth buying. Investors need a business that can support the payout, handle rough markets, and still leave room for upside.

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store

Source: Getty Images

SGR

That’s why Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) looks interesting today. The trust owns grocery-anchored retail properties across the United States paying an annual dividend of about $1.19. Based on recent trading levels, that puts the yield around 7%, with $7,000 bringing in about $484 annually, dished out on a monthly basis.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SGR.UN$17.16407$1.19$484.33Monthly$6,984.12

For income investors, the appeal starts with the monthly schedule. Many dividend stocks pay quarterly. Slate pays every month, which can suit retirees, Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors, or anyone trying to build a steadier income stream. Monthly cash also makes reinvesting easier. Each payout can buy more units, and over time, that can help the income snowball.

Slate owns open-air shopping centres anchored by grocery stores. That sounds simple, but simple can work well. People still buy food when the economy slows. They may cut back on restaurants, vacations, or big purchases, but they keep going to grocery stores. That regular traffic can support nearby tenants, from pharmacies to restaurants to service businesses.

Into earnings

Slate’s latest results back up that defensive pitch. In the first quarter of 2026, rental revenue rose 11.8% year over year to US$59.3 million. Net operating income (NOI) reached US$42.5 million, up 3%. Same-property NOI also rose 3.1%. Those numbers won’t make growth investors jump out of their chairs, but they show a business still moving in the right direction.

Occupancy also matters here. Slate ended the quarter with 115 properties and portfolio occupancy of 94.4%. High occupancy helps protect cash flow, especially when interest costs and property expenses can squeeze real estate owners. The dividend stock also benefits from leases below market rates in parts of the portfolio, which gives it room to raise rents as leases roll over.

Considerations

Of course, risks remain. Rising financing costs can pressure cash flow and property values. The payout also comes in U.S. dollars, while SGR.UN trades in Canadian dollars, so currency moves can change what Canadian investors receive. And because Slate owns U.S. retail property, investors take on exposure to American consumer trends and local real estate markets.

Even with those risks, Slate Grocery REIT looks like a strong income candidate for investors who want monthly cash without chasing a shaky business. Grocery-anchored retail gives it a practical base. The yield gives investors a reason to wait.

Bottom line

For Canadians looking for a monthly payer, SGR.UN offers a rare mix of income, defensive real estate, and potential upside. It won’t suit every portfolio. But around a 7% yield, this TSX dividend stock looks too useful to ignore.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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