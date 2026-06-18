How $20,000 Across 4 TSX Stocks Could Deliver $1,000 in Passive Income

Given their reliable business models, healthy cash flows, high dividend yields, and visible growth prospects, these four dividend stocks are ideal for income-seeking investors.

These stocks offer attractive yields ranging from 4.61% to 6.81% and are supported by strong business fundamentals, strategic growth initiatives, and reliable cash flow, making them excellent choices for income-focused investors.

A $20,000 investment in high-quality Canadian dividend stocks like CT REIT, Whitecap Resources, Vital Healthcare Property Trust, and Peyto Exploration & Development can generate over $1,000 in annual passive income, offering both stability and growth potential.

Passive income can play an important role in achieving long-term financial goals by providing greater financial stability and helping preserve purchasing power over time. One of the most effective ways to generate reliable passive income is to invest in high-quality dividend stocks that offer attractive yields and long-term growth potential.

With that in mind, here are four Canadian dividend stocks that can generate more than $1,000 in annual passive income from a $20,000 investment and offer the potential for capital appreciation.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY CRT.UN $18.19 274 $4,984.06 $0.0818 $22.41 Monthly WCN $15.84 315 $4,989.60 $0.0608 $19.15 Monthly PEY $24.62 203 $4,997.86 $0.12 $24.36 Monthly VITL.UN $5.29 945 $4,999.05 $0.03 $28.35 Monthly Total $94.28 Monthly $1,131.30 Annually

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CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an attractive option for income-seeking investors due to its stable property portfolio, reliable cash flows, and attractive dividend yield. The REIT owns retail-focused properties totalling approximately 31.8 million square feet of gross leasable area. Its tenant base is anchored by Canadian Tire, which leases about 29.2 million square feet and accounts for 92.1% of the REIT’s total gross leasable area. This strong relationship with a high-quality tenant helps support consistently high occupancy levels and predictable rental income, regardless of broader economic conditions.

Supported by its resilient cash-flow profile, CT REIT has increased its distribution 10 times since 2017 and currently offers a forward yield of 5.4%. Looking ahead, the REIT continues to expand its portfolio, with approximately 629,000 square feet of development projects currently underway, representing an investment of roughly $380 million. In addition, built-in contractual rent escalations should support steady revenue and cash-flow growth over time.

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Given its defensive portfolio, dependable income stream, and visible growth opportunities, I believe CT REIT is well-positioned to sustain its distributions and remains an excellent choice for income-focused investors.

Whitecap Resources

Second on my list is Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), a leading oil and natural gas producer with operations concentrated in Western Canada. While energy prices have moderated from recent highs amid easing geopolitical tensions and optimism over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the broader energy market remains supported by strong supply-and-demand fundamentals.

Global inventories remain low, while seasonal demand and transportation constraints could help support commodity prices and cash flows for producers such as Whitecap. At the same time, the company continues to strengthen its production profile through disciplined capital investments and expects to invest between $2 billion and $2.1 billion this year to support future growth.

In addition, Whitecap focuses on improving operational efficiency and capturing synergies, initiatives that should enhance profitability and strengthen free cash flow generation. These factors support the sustainability of its shareholder returns. The company currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.06 per share, yielding 4.6% on a forward basis. Given its strong asset base, disciplined growth strategy, and appealing yield, Whitecap remains an outstanding choice for income-focused investors.

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust

Another stock that could appeal to income-seeking investors is Vital Healthcare Property Trust (TSX:VITL.UN), which owns a portfolio of 134 healthcare properties across North America, Brazil, Europe, and Australia. Its healthcare-focused assets and long-term lease agreements with financially strong tenants help support high occupancy levels and stable cash flows, regardless of broader economic conditions.

The REIT is also well-positioned to benefit from long-term demographic trends, as aging populations across many countries continue to drive healthcare spending and demand for healthcare infrastructure. To enhance unitholder value, management is pursuing capital recycling initiatives, focusing on attractive investment opportunities in North America while optimizing its existing portfolio.

In addition, VITL is divesting non-core assets and using the proceeds to reduce leverage and strengthen its balance sheet. These initiatives should improve financial flexibility and support long-term growth. Given its defensive portfolio, stable cash-flow profile, and ongoing portfolio optimization efforts, VITL remains an attractive income investment. The REIT currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.03 per unit, yielding 6.8%.

Peyto Exploration & Development

My final pick is Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY), a leading Canadian natural gas and natural gas liquids producer with operations in Alberta’s Deep Basin. The company has built an impressive track record of value creation, delivering average returns on capital employed (ROCE) and return on equity (ROE) of 17% and 24%, respectively, over the past 27 years.

Peyto is well-positioned for continued growth, supported by its substantial resource base and ongoing investments in production. At the end of last year, the company reported approximately 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent in proven reserves, providing a strong foundation for future development. During the first quarter, Peyto invested $150.5 million in capital projects, including drilling 23 wells and acquiring interests in 21 additional wells, thereby strengthening its production profile.

Given its high-quality assets, disciplined operating approach, and long-term growth potential, I believe Peyto is well-equipped to continue rewarding shareholders. The stock currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 5.9%.