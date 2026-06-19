Picking BCE vs. Telus is a key decision for investors weighing income, risk, and long-term telecom exposure.

BCE vs. Telus: Which Telecom Belongs in Your TFSA?

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Investor Objective-Based Choice: Choose Telus for higher immediate income in a TFSA, or opt for BCE for a more stable growth-income mix depending on individual investment goals and risk tolerance.

Growth Opportunities and Risks: Telus invests in diverse growth engines like Telus Health, whereas BCE focuses on reducing debt and expanding into new markets, like the acquisition of Ziply Fiber.

Telus vs. BCE for TFSA Investors: Telus offers a higher dividend yield at 10.14%, appealing to income-focused investors, while BCE provides a more balanced option with a lower yield but fewer financial pressures.

Canada’s big telecom stocks are among the most popular choices for Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors. That’s because they provide essential services, generate recurring revenue streams, and pay attractive dividends. The BCE (TSX:BCE) vs. Telus (TSX:T) debate raises a simple question: Which telecom is the better pick for TFSA investors?

At first glance, the answer may look obvious. Telus currently offers a much higher yield than BCE. But a higher yield doesn’t automatically make it a better TFSA holding. A dividend yield that climbs too high can be a warning sign about income stability.

That’s why it’s worth looking beyond the headline yield. Let’s look at a case for both.

A person stands in front of several doors representing different U.S. stock options for Canadian investors.

The case for Telus

Telus is the smaller telecom offering the higher-income potential. As of the time of writing, Telus offers a dividend yield of 10.1%. This makes the stock an intriguing income-producing option whereby even a $2,000 initial investment can generate a dozen new shares each year from reinvestments alone.

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For TFSA investors focused on cash flow, that kind of yield can be tempting. It may even be the deciding factor in the BCE vs. Telus debate.

But Telus offers more than a yield. Telus provides subscriber-based services across wireless, wireline, internet, and TV services in Canada.

Those segments give Telus a solid foundation of recurring revenue. Canadians continue to need connectivity, mobile plans, broadband access, and digital infrastructure regardless of what the economy is doing.

Another key aspect for investors to consider is Telus’ other growth engines. The company has invested heavily in both its Telus Health and Telus Digital operations. Both have delivered strong results over the past year and continue to grow.

That diversification into other areas is important. Telecoms have come under pressure in recent years due to rising interest rates and ballooning debt. This led Telus to suspend further dividend growth and shift its focus to reducing debt.

That doesn’t mean the dividend is in trouble, but rather that the high yield on offer isn’t free money.

Inside a TFSA, Telus may appeal to investors comfortable accepting more risk for higher income. This makes Telus a compelling option for income-first TFSA investors.

The case for BCE

Now let’s look at the BCE side of the BCE vs. Telus debate.

BCE is the larger of the two telecoms and was once viewed as the high-income long-term telecom pick for Canadian dividend investors. That changed for the same reasons that Telus’ dividend came under pressure.

Rising debt, higher interest rates, and pressure on profitability led BCE to slash costs across the board, including its dividend. As of writing, BCE offers a lower yield of around 5.2%, making it less appealing than Telus.

To strengthen the business, BCE suspended dividend growth, sold assets, reduced staff, and cut its dividend. The company recently announced another round of layoffs, affecting nearly 700 staff.

Those were painful yet necessary steps for the health of the company. However, the lower yield BCE now offers can make the company easier to evaluate in a TFSA. It reset expectations and turned the focus on debt reduction and improving profitability.

One step BCE took to improve its long-term growth profile was expanding into new markets. That included the acquisition of U.S.-based Ziply Fiber.

For TFSA investors who want telecom exposure without chasing the biggest yield available, BCE may be the cleaner choice.

It still provides income, but with less pressure from an oversized payout.

BCE vs. Telus: Which is better for your TFSA?

The BCE vs. Telus decision comes down to what kind of TFSA investor you are.

If your priority is the highest possible income today, Telus has the advantage. Its dividend yield is nearly double BCE’s, which can make a huge difference for investors seeking passive income in their TFSA.

BCE, on the other hand, offers less income today, but is the more balanced TFSA pick. Its dividend reset removed some of the pressure on the stock, and the company’s shift toward growth is impressive.

That could make BCE a better fit for investors who want a mix of growth and income without relying on a riskier double-digit yield.

Ultimately, the better pick comes down to investor objectives and timeline.