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1 TSX Consumer Stock That Could Bounce Back, and Fast

KP Tissue sells unglamorous essentials, and improving margins plus a dividend could set up a quick rebound.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • KP Tissue gives investors exposure to Kruger Products’ everyday tissue brands like Cashmere, Purex, and Scotties.
  • Even with flat sales, EBITDA jumped 14.6% as costs eased, showing margins are improving.
  • The stock pays a dividend while you wait, but U.S. expansion and competition will shape the upside.
10 stocks we like better than Kp Tissue

Consumer stocks can snap back fast. The market often treats them like yesterday’s news when costs rise, shoppers tighten up their wallets, or margins come under pressure. But the best consumer names still sell products people need every week. That’s why this dividend stock looks worth another look today.

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child

Source: Getty Images

KPT

KP Tissue (TSX:KPT) isn’t a regular operating company. It holds an interest in Kruger Products, one of Canada’s top tissue-product companies. That gives investors exposure to familiar household names such as Cashmere, Purex, and Scotties. These are bathroom, kitchen, and cleaning staples. People may cut back on restaurants or delay buying a new sofa. They don’t stop buying toilet paper and paper towels.

That gives KP Tissue a useful base in a shaky consumer market. Inflation still pressures household budgets, and many Canadians continue to watch every grocery bill. Yet essential household products can hold demand better than discretionary items.

The business snapshot remains simple. Kruger Products sells tissue products to consumers, businesses, and private-label customers across Canada and the United States. Its consumer brands give it shelf presence. Its away-from-home segment reaches offices, restaurants, hotels, healthcare facilities, and other commercial customers. That second market can improve when traffic, travel, and workplace activity improve.

Into earnings

The latest quarter showed why a rebound could come faster than investors expect. Kruger Products reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $544.6 million, almost flat from last year. On the surface, that doesn’t scream growth. But adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 14.6% to $86.9 million. That number shows the dividend stock made more money from roughly the same revenue base, helped by better productivity, lower pulp costs, and lower warehousing expenses.

That’s where the bounce-back case gets stronger. When a consumer-products company starts protecting margins again, the dividend stock can re-rate before sales growth looks dramatic. Investors don’t always need a huge revenue jump. Sometimes they need proof that costs no longer eat the business alive.

KP Tissue also offers income while investors wait. The dividend stock increased its quarterly dividend to $0.21 per share for the July 2026 payment, up from its historical $0.18 quarterly payout. Management tied the increase to a tax-designation change, not a sudden surge in business confidence, so investors shouldn’t treat it like a classic dividend-growth signal. Still, the dividend stock offers a solid yield, and that cash return can help cushion volatility.

Looking ahead

Another catalyst comes from U.S. expansion. Kruger Products continues to build out its American consumer tissue business, including White Cloud and premium private-label products. The U.S. market offers more scale, though it also brings more competition. If Kruger can grow profitably south of the border, KP Tissue investors could benefit through better earnings and cash flow over time.

The dividend stock also has a defensive appeal. Many investors spent the last few years chasing artificial intelligence (AI), energy, and high-growth themes. Those trades can work, but they can also turn crowded. A consumer-staples name with improving margins and a dividend offers a different kind of opportunity. It won’t double on hype, but it can recover steadily when investors start caring about cash flow again.

Bottom line

KP Tissue looks like a practical rebound candidate. Demand for its products doesn’t vanish in weak economies. Margins already look better. The dividend adds patience even with $7,000 invested.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
KPT$13.30526$0.84$441.84Quarterly$6,995.80

For investors who want a TSX consumer stock with a real chance to bounce back fast, KP Tissue deserves a spot on the watch list. It’s not flashy. It’s useful. In this market, useful can still win.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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