This Dividend Stock Pays 4.3% and Sends Cash Every Month

Monthly income, a booming demographic tailwind, and a management team firing on all cylinders. Here is why the TSX dividend stock deserves a spot on your radar.

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Canada's aging population is driving massive structural demand for senior living, while new supply remains constrained, giving Sienna a long runway for growth.

The company grew same-property net operating income by 15.8% in its retirement segment in Q1, and adjusted funds from operations surged 45.1% year over year.

Sienna Senior Living pays a 4.3% dividend yield and distributes cash every single month, making it one of the more reliable income plays on the TSX.

There is a simple question every income investor should ask before buying a dividend stock: Is this yield sustainable, or is the company just papering over problems with borrowed cash?

For Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA), the answer is becoming clearer with each passing quarter.

The company runs retirement communities and long-term care homes across Canada. It has about 15,500 employees and serves some of the most resilient demand in the economy: aging Canadians who need housing, care, and support.

Right now, Sienna pays a monthly dividend that yields 4.3% annually. And based on the company’s Q1 report, there is a strong case that this payout has room to grow.

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The bull case for this TSX dividend stock

In Q1, revenue on a proportionate basis climbed 17.3% year over year to $286.3 million, which reflects a powerful mix of higher occupancy, rental rate increases, and a surge in care revenue from the company’s Aspira wellness program.

The most important number for dividend investors, though, was the payout ratio. Sienna’s adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, payout ratio dropped to 68.5% in Q1, down from 86% in the year-ago quarter.

Sienna can now deploy the additional cash towards accretive acquisitions, raise the dividend, or strengthen the balance sheet.

On a per-share basis, AFFO rose 23.5% year over year.

There are several tailwinds for Sienna Senior Living in 2026:

Canada’s senior population is growing fast.

The demand for retirement homes and long-term care beds is rising every year. And the new supply is not keeping up.

In fact, industry estimates suggest Canada needs to build close to 60,000 new long-term care beds to meet upcoming demand.

In the first few months of 2026, Sienna deployed close to $200 million towards acquisitions. It is also starting a $250 million redevelopment project in Toronto later this year, the first in a pipeline of more than 1,600 beds the company plans to modernize.

Average occupancy in Sienna’s retirement segment rose to 94.7% in Q1, up 180 basis points year over year. Moreover, management guided for occupancy to exceed 95% by year-end.

Higher utilization rates provide pricing power, which improves the bottom line. Year-over-year operating margin in the retirement segment improved by 280 basis points in Q1.

A strong balance sheet

Sienna ended Q1 with about $557 million in liquidity and nearly $1.5 billion in unencumbered assets.

Its net debt-to-adjusted gross book value is roughly 37%, which management describes as conservative for the sector. The weighted average cost of debt is 3.9%, a level that appears attractive relative to current market rates.

Sienna also recently renewed a $150 million at-the-market equity program, giving it flexibility to fund acquisitions without straining the balance sheet. The debt service coverage ratio improved to 2.6 times in Q1, up from 2.4 times the year before.

I think Sienna Senior Living is a compelling dividend stock for Canadian investors.

The 4.3% yield is backed by cash flow growth, and the business serves one of the most durable demand trends in the Canadian economy.

Management has consistently executed on its strategy; growing occupancy, improving margins, and adding assets at reasonable prices.

Alternatively, changes in government funding in any province can affect the economics of long-term care. A sharp economic slowdown could slow the pace of acquisitions. And construction delays on redevelopments are always possible.

But the opportunity outweighs those risks, in my view. Sienna is growing faster than most investors expect, paying cash every month, and operating in a sector that will only become more critical as Canada’s population ages.