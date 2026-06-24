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3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Before Summer

Want dividends that keep showing up while you unplug this summer? These three TSX picks could fit the bill.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • National Bank is growing earnings fast and just raised its dividend, suggesting confidence in its outlook.
  • Canadian Utilities aims for steady, boring income with a long dividend-growth streak and essential services demand.
  • Manulife offers a solid yield plus global insurance and wealth growth, helped by improving operations and technology.
10 stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities

Summer has a way of sneaking up. One minute investors are watching earnings, interest rates, and market swings. The next, they’re thinking about vacations, cottages, patios, and whether their portfolio can handle a few months without constant attention. That’s where strong dividend stocks can help. They keep paying while investors get on with life.

Three TSX dividend stocks I’d consider buying before summer are National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA), Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU), and Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC). Each offers a different kind of income, and together they give investors a solid mix without reaching for overly risky yields.

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Source: Getty Images

NA

National Bank has become one of the more impressive Canadian bank stories. It doesn’t have the same national footprint as the Big Six Banks but it has a powerful position in Quebec, a growing wealth business, and strong capital markets exposure.

For the second quarter of 2026, National Bank reported net income of $1.2 billion, up 38% from the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 41% to $3.06. The dividend stock also raised its quarterly dividend by $0.08 to $1.32 per share, now yielding 2.4% at writing.

That increase gives investors a clear signal. Management wouldn’t raise the payout if it saw serious trouble ahead. National Bank also benefits from wealth management, where recurring fees can support steadier growth over time. Its Canadian banking franchise remains strong, while capital markets can add upside when activity improves. For long-term income and growth, this remains one of the best-run banks on the TSX.

CU

Canadian Utilities gives investors something very different. This is the dividend stock for people who want boring in the best possible way. The dividend stock owns regulated utility assets and energy infrastructure, with operations tied to electricity, natural gas, and other essential services. Customers need heat, power, and infrastructure in every season.

That defensive profile helps explain its dividend record. Canadian Utilities has one of the longest dividend-growth streaks in Canada. It recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, or about $1.85 annually, yielding 3.6% at writing. For investors who want a steady payer before summer, that kind of history carries weight.

Canadian Utilities reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $242 million, or $0.89 per share, up from $232 million, or $0.85 per share, last year. The company’s growth plans include energy infrastructure projects such as the Yellowhead Pipeline Project. Those projects can support future earnings, though they also bring construction, regulatory, and financing risk. Higher interest rates can also pressure utilities because they rely heavily on debt. Even so, Canadian Utilities remains a natural fit for investors who want income they don’t need to babysit.

MFC

Manulife rounds out the group with global financial strength. The company sells insurance, manages wealth, supports retirement savings, and operates across Canada, the United States, and Asia. That Asian exposure gives Manulife a longer growth runway than many domestic-only financial stocks.

Its first-quarter results gave investors plenty to like. Core EPS rose 11% year over year to $1.06. The board also declared a quarterly common dividend of $0.49 per share, or $1.94 annually, yielding 3.4% at writing. That gives investors a strong income stream, backed by a company with global scale and growing wealth and insurance operations.

Manulife also continues to use technology and partnerships to improve operations. It has been scaling artificial intelligence tools across parts of the business and expanding through deals and strategic partnerships. Those efforts won’t transform the company overnight, but they can help profitability over time. All together, Manulife has spent years reshaping its business and improving returns for a nice mix of income and growth.

Bottom line

National Bank, Canadian Utilities, and Manulife all serve different roles. One brings bank earnings momentum. One brings utility stability. One brings global insurance and wealth exposure. And all three offer strong dividends.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NA$218.9931$5.28$163.68Quarterly$6,788.69
CU$51.61135$1.84$248.40Quarterly$6,967.35
MFC$57.17122$1.96$239.12Quarterly$6,974.74

For investors looking to add dividend stocks before summer, that mix looks hard to beat. Buy them, reinvest the payouts, and let the cash keep working while the season rolls on.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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