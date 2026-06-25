2 Monthly Dividend Stocks I’d Buy for Steady Cash Flow

Monthly payouts can make dividends feel more useful, and these two TSX REITs aim to deliver that steady cash flow.

Both REITs prioritize stability over excitement, but they still face interest-rate and property-valuation risk if financing costs stay high.

Monthly cash flow feels different. A quarterly dividend is still useful, of course. But monthly income lines up better with real life. Bills come monthly. Groceries show up weekly. Investors who want steady cash flow often like seeing money arrive more often.

That’s why Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) and CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) look attractive today. Both pay monthly distributions, own real estate tied to large, established tenants, and offer investors a way to collect cash flow without reaching into the riskier corners of the market. So, let’s get into it.

Source: Getty Images

GRT

Granite owns logistics, warehouse, and industrial properties across North America and Europe. That gives it exposure to the movement of goods, supply-chain needs, and demand for modern industrial space. Yet Granite’s portfolio also benefits from diversification. It doesn’t rely on one small local market. It owns properties across several countries and works with large global tenants. That helps reduce some of the risk that can come from owning real estate in only one region.

The monthly distribution adds to the appeal. Granite declared a distribution of $0.2958 per unit for May 2026. Annualized, that comes to about $3.55 per unit, yielding 3.8% at writing. For investors looking for recurring income, that creates a steady base. The yield won’t always be the highest among real estate investment trusts (REITs), but Granite brings quality, scale, and industrial exposure.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 91% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 87% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of June 15th, 2026

Granite also fits the current market well. Investors still worry about interest rates, debt costs, and real estate values. Yet industrial real estate has better long-term demand drivers than many office assets. E-commerce, inventory planning, manufacturing shifts, and supply-chain resilience all support the need for modern warehouse and logistics space. So, for steady monthly cash flow, Granite looks like one of the cleaner REIT choices on the TSX.

CRT

CT REIT brings a different kind of reliability. Its biggest tenant and sponsor is Canadian Tire, one of the most familiar retail brands in the country. The trust owns retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use assets, with many locations tied to Canadian Tire’s national store network.

That relationship gives CT REIT a clear strength. Canadian Tire needs stores, warehouses, and real estate to serve customers across Canada. CT REIT provides the property base and collects rent. For investors, the setup can create steady cash flow from a tenant with deep roots in Canadian retail.

The distribution story also looks strong. CT REIT declared a monthly distribution of $0.07903 per unit for May 2026. More importantly, the board approved a 3.5% increase effective with the July 2026 payment. That will lift the monthly distribution to $0.0818 per unit, or $0.9816 annually, yielding 5.23% at writing. Altogether, CT REIT’s assets play an important role in Canadian Tire’s operations, and that makes the relationship more durable than a typical retail lease.

Bottom line

Granite and CT REIT won’t make a portfolio exciting every day. But monthly dividend stocks should provide consistency, not constant drama. And right now, even $7,000 can give investors enough to work with.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT GRT.UN $93.78 74 $3.55 $262.70 Monthly $6,939.72 CRT.UN $18.21 384 $0.98 $376.32 Monthly $6,992.64

For investors who want cash flow they can see more often, these two TSX REITs deserve a close look. Granite brings industrial real estate and global reach. CT REIT brings Canadian retail infrastructure and a growing monthly payout. Together, they offer two solid paths to steadier income.