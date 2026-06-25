Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A Cheap Canadian Dividend Stock Down 25% Worth Buying Today

A Cheap Canadian Dividend Stock Down 25% Worth Buying Today

This beaten-down Canadian dividend stock still offers steady monthly income.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Market pullbacks can create opportunities when the underlying business remains solid.
  • Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) offers a 4.5% yield, with monthly payouts.
  • Portfolio recycling and steady rental demand could help it deliver strong long-term returns.
10 stocks we like better than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Most of us can delay buying a new car, postpone a vacation, or cut back on discretionary spending. But housing is different. No matter what is happening in the economy, we still need a place to live, which is one reason the residential real estate sector has long been considered a popular long-term investment.

In the Canadian real estate space, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN), better known as CAPREIT, looks like a stock worth watching. The stock has fallen sharply over the last year, but the real estate investment trust (REIT) still owns a large rental housing portfolio with healthy performance and continues to pay monthly dividends.

Let me explain why this Canadian dividend stock looks attractive after its recent pullback.

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen

Source: Getty Images

CAPREIT stock looks cheaper after the drop

At its core, CAPREIT is a large residential landlord with a portfolio of roughly 45,400 apartment and townhouse units across Canada and the Netherlands. Its business is built around rental income, occupancy management, rent growth, and careful portfolio recycling.

CAPREIT stock currently trades at $34.60 per share, giving the trust a market cap of about $5.3 billion. Its shares have fallen about 21% over the last year and sit 25.3% below their 52-week high. That weakness has pushed its annualized dividend yield to 4.5%, which is paid on a monthly basis.

A falling unit price alone does not make a stock cheap. What makes CAPREIT more interesting is that the selloff has happened while the trust still owns a large portfolio of necessity-based rental assets. Canadians still need housing, and that helps give the business a more defensive base than many cyclical real estate categories.

The monthly payout also gives patient investors something tangible while they wait. That matters when a recovery may take time rather than arrive all at once.

The rental business still has support

The trust’s first-quarter results were mixed, but not broken. CAPREIT posted a net loss of $182.5 million for the quarter, largely due to fair value adjustments and dispositions. However, its diluted funds from operations (FFO) rose 1.7% year over year (YoY) to $0.595 per share.

On the brighter side, the REIT’s Same-property net operating income (NOI) for the residential portfolio rose 2% YoY, helped by a 2.9% rise in occupied average monthly rent (AMR). Occupancy slipped slightly to 97.1%, but the same-property NOI margin improved to 62.2%, showing that its core rental business is still producing steady cash flow.

That is the part most long-term investors should focus on. Real estate values may move around from quarter to quarter, but rent collection, occupancy, NOI margins, and FFO per share tell a clearer story about whether the underlying business could keep supporting dividends.

Why this monthly dividend stock is worth buying on the dip

Meanwhile, CAPREIT has also been reshaping its portfolio. In the first quarter, it sold one residential property in Charlottetown and three properties in the Netherlands for gross proceeds of $101.4 million. It also completed the acquisition of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust for $98.7 million.

These moves give its management more control over how and when to simplify the REIT’s European portfolio while directing capital toward areas it believes can create better long-term returns. That patience could be valuable when property markets are not rewarding every real estate stock equally.

Given all these positive factors, the recent pullback in CAPREIT stock looks like a chance for long-term investors to collect monthly income while waiting for sentiment to improve.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

frustrated shopper at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal TFSA Stock Paying 7% Each Month

| Adam Othman

This monthly dividend-paying TSX stock can be an excellent long-term holding for your TFSA for compounded growth and tax-free income.

Read more »

Meeting handshake
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 32% to Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 32% from all-time highs, TerraVest is a TSX dividend stock that offers you significant upside potential in June 2026.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5% Monthly Dividend Stock Wants to Prove It’s More Than Just a High Yield

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Firm Capital’s 7.5% monthly yield looks tempting, but the real story is whether improving cash flow and new deals can…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Looks Built for the Long Haul

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian National Railway is a “buy-and-hold” business that can quietly compound as it moves essential goods across North America.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Move Quickly to Buy on Any Market Pullback

| Demetris Afxentiou

These TSX dividend stocks offer strong businesses, strong cash flow, and long-term appeal on any market pullback.

Read more »

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Hold for the Next Decade

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are likely to pay and raise their dividends over the next decade, supported by strong earnings and…

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

A TFSA Pick Yielding 7% With Dependable Cash Payments

| Puja Tayal

Unlock the potential of your TFSA by investing in Slate Grocery REIT, which maintains a strong 7% yield despite market…

Read more »

man crosses arms and hands to make stop sign
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors Take Note – The CRA Is Actively Watching for These Red Flags

| Jitendra Parashar

A cautious TFSA strategy can still include stocks when the focus stays long term.

Read more »