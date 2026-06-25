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This Canadian Dividend Stock Is Down 28% and Worth Holding for Decades

Canada’s largest natural gas producer just posted record production and $658 million in net earnings. So, why is the dividend stock down 28%?

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Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • Tourmaline Oil reported record production of 666,089 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q1, alongside $658 million in net earnings.
  • The dividend stock is down roughly 28%, largely due to weak Western North American natural gas prices, allowing you to buy the dip.
  • With a $0.50-per-share quarterly base dividend, growing free cash flow, and decades of drilling inventory, Tourmaline looks like a long-term hold for patient investors.
10 stocks we like better than Tourmaline Oil

Sometimes the best buying opportunities come wrapped in bad headlines.

Right now, Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is sitting roughly 28% below its 52-week high. At first glance, that sounds like a red flag. But when you dig into the numbers, a very different picture starts to emerge.

Tourmaline is a company that recently posted record production numbers. It generated $862 million in cash flow in a single quarter, with net earnings of $658 million. The company ended the first quarter (Q1) with a debt load of $1.5 billion, below its long-term target of $1.75 billion.

So, why is this Canadian dividend stock down 28% from all-time highs?

  • Western North American gas prices were extremely weak during the winter of 2025 to 2026.
  • Benchmark prices at AECO, the main Canadian natural gas hub, averaged $2.05 per thousand cubic feet in Q1, a tough environment for any gas producer.
  • Tourmaline’s average realized gas price in Q1 was $3.59 per thousand cubic feet. That is 75% above the AECO benchmark.

The company achieved it by building a diversified marketing portfolio over the years, including exposure to international pricing through liquefied natural gas, or LNG, export contracts tied to European and Asian benchmarks.

Tourmaline CEO Mike Rose, speaking on the company’s Q1, was direct about what is happening.

“Every aspect of our business is getting better, and lower Western North American gas prices are masking that in the short term,” Rose said. “It’s going to be a double win for shareholders when this all turns around.”

He believes the price recovery could happen within a single quarter.

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Source: Getty Images

What makes TOU different from other energy stocks

Tourmaline is Canada’s largest natural gas producer. It operates two major asset bases: the Alberta Deep Basin and the Northeast British Columbia Montney complex.

Both are world-class. The Alberta Deep Basin provides Tourmaline with more than 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of net processing capacity. The Montney complex is one of the richest liquids-bearing natural gas formations on the continent.

What sets this Canadian dividend stock apart is the quality of its wells. In Q1, BC Montney well performance was tracking 13% above the prior five-year average on the gas side.

The Alberta Deep Basin was running 6% ahead over the same comparison period. That kind of consistent outperformance lowers costs and improves margins over time.

Operating costs came in at $4.75 per barrel of oil equivalent in Q1, down 8% year over year. The company expects it to fall further to $4.50 for the full year.

And the reserve base is enormous. Tourmaline’s year-end 2025 proven and probable natural gas reserves stood at 27.7 trillion cubic feet, achieved while booking only 15% of the current drilling inventory.

The dividend and the free cash flow case

For income-focused investors, Tourmaline’s base dividend of $0.50 per share per quarter adds up to $2.00 per share annually. However, the company has also paid special dividends when cash flow exceeds expectations, which has happened repeatedly.

For instance, its annualized dividend per share rose to $8.79 in July 2023, indicating a yield of over 14%.

Tourmaline forecasts free cash flow to exceed $900 million in 2026. Comparatively, its annual dividend expense is around $780 million. The company expects 2026 NGL (natural gas liquids) prices to average roughly 30% higher than in 2025, partly due to Tourmaline’s unique access to Pacific propane export markets.

Analysts expect its free cash flow to total $2.47 billion in 2030, up from just $407 million in 2025.

I think Tourmaline is the kind of stock long-term investors should be paying close attention to right now. A 28% pullback in a company with record production, a fortress balance sheet, growing reserves, and a reliable dividend offers an attractive entry point.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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