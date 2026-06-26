Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years

Given their resilient business models, strong financial positions, consistent dividend payouts, and attractive growth prospects, these two dividend stocks are excellent additions to your long-term portfolio.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TC Energy offers a forward yield of 3.52% and plans significant investments to expand its pipeline network, positioning itself for stable growth supported by rate-regulated assets and long-term contracts.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia provides a forward yield of 3.72%, benefits from diverse revenue streams, and is focusing on high-margin North American operations, enhancing its long-term earnings stability and growth prospects.
10 stocks we like better than Bank Of Nova Scotia

Dividend stocks can be powerful tools for long-term wealth creation, as investors benefit from both regular income and capital appreciation. Additionally, reinvesting dividends allows investors to harness compounding, helping them achieve their long-term financial goals more quickly.

Companies that pay dividends often operate established businesses with resilient business models and reliable cash flows, enabling them to maintain consistent payouts over time. As a result, these stocks tend to be more resilient during periods of economic uncertainty and can help stabilize an investment portfolio.

Against this backdrop, here are two quality dividend stocks that I believe are stellar additions to portfolios with five-year or longer investment horizons.

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow

Source: Getty Images

TC Eenergy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a diversified energy infrastructure company that operates a 93,300-kilometre pipeline network that transports natural gas across North America. It also owns a portfolio of power generation assets totalling 4.7 gigawatts, with most of the electricity produced sold under long-term power purchase agreements. This contractual structure helps shield the company’s financial performance from fluctuations in spot electricity prices.

Overall, approximately 98% of TC Energy’s earnings are generated from rate-regulated assets and take-or-pay contracts, supporting stable cash flows and consistent financial performance. Amid consistently strong financial performance, the company has delivered a total shareholder return of roughly 770% over the last 20 years, representing an annualized return of 11.4%. In addition, TC Energy boasts an impressive dividend record, having increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years, while currently offering an attractive forward yield of 3.5%.

Looking ahead, TC Energy is well-positioned to benefit from rising natural gas production and growing demand across North America, which should drive higher utilization of its infrastructure network. To capitalize on these trends, the company plans to invest approximately $6 billion annually through the end of the decade to expand its asset base and strengthen its pipeline network.

Supported by these investments, management expects adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to grow at an annualized rate of 3% to 5% through 2028. Given its regulated business model, proven dividend track record, and visible growth opportunities, TC Energy appears to be an attractive long-term investment for income-focused investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Another dividend stock I believe is a prime buy right now is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), which has paid uninterrupted dividends since 1833. The bank operates across multiple countries and offers a diversified range of banking and financial services. Supported by its diverse revenue streams, BNS generates stable and reliable cash flows, enabling it to reward shareholders with consistent dividend payments. The bank has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of 4.5% over the last decade and currently offers an attractive forward yield of 3.7%.

Moreover, persistent inflation could encourage central banks to maintain higher interest rates for longer, thereby supporting BNS’s core lending business by expanding net interest margins. At the same time, the bank is reshaping its portfolio by focusing on lower-risk, higher-margin North American operations while reducing its exposure to riskier and lower-margin Latin American markets. This strategic shift should improve earnings stability and strengthen the consistency of its cash flows over the long term.

BNS is also pursuing growth opportunities, including its plan to acquire the remaining shares of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited that it does not already own. Management expects to complete the approximately $0.5 billion transaction by the end of this year. In addition, the bank is continuing its share repurchase program, which could reduce its outstanding share count by up to 15 million shares through April 2027, enhancing shareholder value.

Given its resilient business model, strong financial position, and attractive growth prospects, I believe BNS is a compelling long-term investment for income-focused investors.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of  Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How Much Canadians Typically Have in a TFSA by Age 55

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The average TFSA balance at 55 is lower than many people expect, which highlights how much unused room many Canadians…

Read more »

electrical cord plugs into wall socket for more energy
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock That Could Thrive Even if the Economy Slows

| Daniel Da Costa

This TSX stock isn't just a reliable income investment during recessions; it's also a company with years of growth potential…

Read more »

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Robin Brown

Looking for some steady blue-chip stocks that pay growing dividends? Here are three that are on the top of the…

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 3.5% to Buy for Passive Income Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These top TSX dividend stocks stand out for their ability to sustain and grow their payouts year after year in…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

How to Put $25,000 in a TFSA to Work Generating Meaningful Cash Flow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly-paying REITs can help build a TFSA income stream, but each of these three comes with a different risk profile.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

A Monthly-Paying TSX Stock With a 7.9% Dividend Yield Worth Adding to Your Radar in June 2026

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Hunting for 7.9% monthly income? Nexus Industrial REIT trades at a 39% NAV discount with improving payouts...

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

1 Way to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

HDIV’s nearly 10% yield is pitched as a way to make your TFSA “create its own $7,000,” but it comes…

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 60% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Joey Frenette

Pet Valu Holdings (TSX:PET) stands out as a value play in itself after a nasty slump.

Read more »