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A Monthly-Paying TSX Stock With a 7.9% Dividend Yield Worth Adding to Your Radar in June 2026

Hunting for 7.9% monthly income? Nexus Industrial REIT trades at a 39% NAV discount with improving payouts…

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
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Key Points
  • Nexus Industrial REIT's (TSX:NXR.UN) monthly distribution yields 7.9%. The Rule of 72 says this is a magic yield when consistently reinvested.
  • The payout's safety is improving fast in 2026. AFFO ratio dropped to 96.6%; management targets sub-100% for 2026 -- meaning less risk, and more confidence in the yield.
  • A deep 39% NAV Discount, and visible catalysts position NXR.UN for upside during the second half of 2026.
10 stocks we like better than Nexus Industrial REIT

Are you hunting for a reliable monthly income stream in this volatile market? Nexus Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:NXR.UN) deserves a prominent spot on your radar right now. This Canadian REIT is currently paying out a tantalizing 7.9% distribution yield, and more importantly, it’s finally getting its monthly-passive-income-producing house in order.

For passive-income seekers, Nexus Industrial REIT’s bloated yield is a showstopper. Run it through the Rule of 72, and you’ll find that fully reinvesting those monthly cheques could double your initial stake in just over nine years. Not bad for a security that also trades at a deep discount to its underlying asset value.

Colored pins on calendar showing a month

Source: Getty Images

Nexus Industrial REIT’s portfolio pivot is paying off

Nexus Industrial REIT wasn’t always a pure-play industrial REIT. Between 2021 and 2022, the REIT acquired $1 billion worth of industrial properties, deliberately shifting away from a diversified mix of retail and office assets. Then, in early 2025, it sold off almost all of its non-industrial holdings. Today, Nexus stands as a focused, growth-oriented industrial REIT with a portfolio of 88 properties spanning roughly 12.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

The trust’s strategic clarity is starting to bear fruit. During the first quarter of 2026, Nexus completed lease renewals at an average rent spread of 32% over expiring rents. This was a testament to the embedded rental upside in its highly occupied portfolio. With in-place rents still sitting well below current market rates, there’s plenty of room for further growth at renewal time, on top of built-in rent steps.

Is NXR.UN’s 7.9% distribution sustainable?

Now, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: can that 7.9% payout actually be sustained?

Management has made distribution health a top priority, and the numbers are encouraging. During the first quarter of 2026, the REIT’s normalized adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio dropped to 96.6% – a massive improvement from 104.1% in the same quarter last year. A payout rate under 100% means the trust is now generating enough recurring cash flow to comfortably cover its distributions.

Management’s stated goal is to keep that ratio below 100% for the full year 2026. If they succeed, the monthly distribution becomes considerably less risky, and the units could very well reprice upward as income-focused investors gain new confidence in holding NXR.UN units for high-yield passive income.

Resilient operations amid uncertainty

Besides a high income yield, Nexus REIT also offers a defensive edge. Its tenant base has limited exposure to manufacturing and export-heavy industries, which helped the portfolio stay resilient during the tariff disruptions of 2025. Meanwhile, the weighted-average lease term stood at a solid 6.9 years heading into the second quarter, providing strong visibility into rental cash flows.

Quarterly net operating income (NOI) rose 5.4% year over year in the first quarter, driven by rent escalations, newly completed developments, and recent industrial acquisitions – even after stripping out the disposed retail and office properties. That’s organic growth investors could bank on.

REIT’s valuation screams opportunity

Value hunters will love this about Nexus Industrial REIT units. At the time of writing, NXR.UN units traded around $8.07 – a staggering 39.3% discount to their most recent net asset value (NAV) of $13.29. Such valuation gaps don’t usually persist in a well-managed REIT with improving fundamentals.

Portfolio occupancy sits at 95% (including committed space), which is down 100 basis points year over year. While that dip bears watching, it’s hardly alarming – though management will surely aim to push that number back toward the 99% levels seen in 2022.

A coming catalyst

Adding to the bullish case, Nexus recently secured an investment-grade credit rating and promptly raised $500 million in cheaper debt during April, using the proceeds to pay off unsecured term loans and partially clear its revolving credit facility. When second-quarter earnings are reported, investors may expect to see a reduction in interest expenses – another tailwind for distributable cash flow.

The Foolish bottom line

Nexus Industrial REIT offers an intriguing trifecta: a high-octane monthly yield, improving distribution safety, and a valuation discount that’s tough to ignore. With management executing on its strategic plan and interest costs set to decline, this TSX dividend stock deserves a closer look as we move into the second half of 2026. Add it to your radar, and your passive-income portfolio may thank you later.

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Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nexus Industrial REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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