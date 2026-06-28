Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » What the Average Canadian TFSA Balance Looks Like at Age 50

What the Average Canadian TFSA Balance Looks Like at Age 50

Here’s how much the average 50-year old Canadian has in their TFSA, and one ETF that could put it to work.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadians aged 50 to 54 held an average TFSA balance of approximately $30,190 according to CRA data for the 2023 contribution year.
  • The TFSA remains one of the most flexible investment accounts available thanks to tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals.
  • VGRO provides a globally diversified 80/20 portfolio that automatically rebalances while maintaining relatively low fees.
10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio

According to Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) statistics released in 2025 covering the 2023 contribution year, Canadians aged 50 to 54 held an average Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) fair market value of approximately $30,190. Honestly, that is not bad.

Generation X has faced its share of economic challenges over the years. This cohort entered the workforce during periods of economic uncertainty, lived through the dot-com crash, the global financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and, more recently, a surge in inflation and housing costs.

More importantly, that TFSA balance only tells part of the story. Many Canadians in this age group also have assets sitting elsewhere. Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs), workplace pension plans, home equity, non-registered investment accounts, and small business ownership can all contribute significantly to net worth but do not show up in TFSA statistics.

Still, there are good reasons to prioritize the TFSA whenever possible. Its combination of tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals makes it one of the most flexible accounts available to Canadian investors. Pairing that flexibility with a diversified, low-cost exchange-traded fund (ETF) can create a powerful long-term wealth-building tool.

pig shows concept of sustainable investing

Source: Getty Images

Why the TFSA deserves priority

Personal finance is rarely one-size-fits-all, and contribution priorities should always depend on factors such as income level, tax bracket, pension coverage, and future retirement plans. That said, a general framework often looks something like this.

First, take advantage of any employer retirement matching program available. If your employer offers matching contributions, turning that down is usually leaving free money on the table.

After that, many Canadians should consider prioritizing their TFSA. The reason is flexibility. Unlike RRSP withdrawals, TFSA withdrawals are not taxable and do not affect eligibility for government benefits later in retirement.

Higher-income earners may still benefit from prioritizing an RRSP because of the immediate tax deduction. However, for many middle-income Canadians, the TFSA’s tax-free growth and withdrawal features make it an extremely attractive account.

Once TFSA room has been maximized, investors can decide whether additional savings should flow into RRSPs, non-registered accounts, mortgage prepayments, or other financial goals.

Why VGRO could be a good fit

For investors looking for a simple long-term TFSA holding, Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:VGRO) is worth considering. VGRO is an all-in-one asset allocation ETF that maintains a target allocation of roughly 80% equities and 20% fixed income.

Through a collection of underlying Vanguard funds, investors gain exposure to Canadian stocks, U.S. stocks, international developed markets, emerging markets, and global bonds. The portfolio automatically rebalances itself, meaning investors do not need to worry about maintaining target allocations or deciding which markets to buy and sell.

Cost is another advantage. Vanguard recently reduced the management fee on VGRO from 0.22% to 0.17%. For Canadians around age 50 who still have a decade or more until retirement, an 80/20 stock-and-bond mix can offer a reasonable balance between growth potential and risk management.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks With the Potential to Build Generational Wealth

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient business models, history of consistent shareholder returns, and attractive long-term growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks are…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

How to Create Your Own Self-Directed Pension With TSX Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Walker

These industry leaders deserve to be on your radar.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

This 7.1% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discussing Allied Properties REIT's 7.1% monthly distribution yield after a 60% cut -- a smart value play or still risky?

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal TFSA Stock: A 5% Yield With Constant Paycheques

| Aditya Raghunath

Dream Industrial REIT continues to pay investors reliably while growing its portfolio across two continents.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Stocks for Beginners

5 TSX Stocks to Buy for a Calm, Boring, Winning Portfolio

| Daniel Da Costa

These five TSX stocks offer investors a solid combination of income and long-term growth potential, making them some of the…

Read more »

stock chart
Tech Stocks

The 2 Best TSX Stocks to Buy Before They Recover

| Robin Brown

Several top TSX stocks are down in 2026. Here are the stocks I would add before they recover in the…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Investing

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 45

| Adam Othman

Are you building a retirement fund? Here’s how you might be stacking up against other 45-year-olds in Canada.

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Investing

This Canadian Stock Is Down 35% and Nearly Perfect for Long-Term Investors

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock is down, but the value case is looking really strong.

Read more »